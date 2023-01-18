Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against alleged home intruder who 'professed his love' for her

Billie Eilish, right, and her brother, Finneas Baird O'Connell, attend the "No Time To Die" world premiere in London in 2021. (Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Pop singer Billie Eilish has filed a request for a restraining order against the 39-year-old man accused of breaking into her parents' Los Angeles home this month, court documents show.

The order would protect herself, her parents and her brother, musician Finneas Baird O’Connell.

Eilish, 21, said in a statement included with the request that Christopher Anderson got inside her family's Highland Park home "unannounced and uninvited after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me."

Anderson had shown up to the home multiple times before the Jan. 5 incident, though Eilish wrote in her statement that she had never communicated with him. Police were called on five separate occasions, Eilish wrote.

Patrick O’Connell, Eilish's father, wrote in his statement that Anderson approached the home several times in late December, on one occasion ringing the intercom and asking to use the bathroom.

Anderson slipped a cellphone under the gate Dec. 28, then returned the following day and left a white flower and a handwritten note that "professed his love for my daughter Billie, claimed that at some point in time Billie had been watching Mr. Anderson and writing songs about Mr. Anderson, and that Mr. Anderson really wanted to meet Billie," O’Connell wrote.

After the alleged break-in this month, Anderson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

Eilish said the incident has made her fearful of returning to her former home.

"Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me," Eilish wrote. "However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother."

In June 2020, Eilish was granted a three-year restraining order against a New York man who she said showed "erratic behavior" while returning to the home several times over the course of two days until he was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

"I do not feel safe returning to my childhood home," she wrote in her request for the new restraining order against Anderson.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.