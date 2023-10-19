Billie Eilish Reveals A Giant Back Tattoo That’s Got People Talking

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
1
Billie Eilish Reveals A Giant Back Tattoo That’s Got People Talking
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Billie Eilish may have just gotten everything she wanted and more in a large back tattoo that runs down her spine.

The seven-time Grammy winner displayed her ink Wednesday in what appears to be its raw state ― the size and design had fans buzzing.

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

“Back tatt so fye,” one wrote. “It looks absolutely killer,” another praised.

Others wondered what the artwork signified.

Perhaps comparing the tattoo’s location and conversation-sparking ability to a certain other celebrity, TMZ wrote, “Now, she’s in the Ben Affleck club.”

Eilish had offered a peek of the tattoo previously but, this time, gave followers a full look, though it seemed to be a work in progress when the photo was taken.

People noted she also has a dragon tattoo on her thigh, fairies on her hand and her name on her chest.

Related...

Recommended Stories