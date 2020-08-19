Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Robert DeNiro and Hundreds of Entertainers Sign Letter Backing California Police Reform Bills

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Rihanna are among the hundreds of celebrity signatories of an open letter from the music, entertainment and sport industries supporting police reform legislation in California. The statement, released Wednesday, urges the governor and state legislature to approve two bills addressing police accountability.

Among the other musicians putting their names to the letter are ASAP Ferg, Young the Giant, the Jonas Brothers, Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, Death Cab for Cutie, Migos, Kehlani, Miguel, Ludwig Goransson, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Richie Sambora, Journey, deadmau5, Aloe Blacc and Steven Tyler & Joe Perry.

More from Variety

Actors Sarah Paulson, Robert DeNiro, Lucy Hale, Zooey Deschanel, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing were among those signing. Companies and organizations signing on included the three top label groups — Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Group — along with ASCAP, BMI, the Screen Actors Guild and the Actors’ Equity Association.

The first bill, SB 731 (Bradford), would establish a system to revoke a police officer’s certification, upon criminal conviction or serious misconduct, and update liability rules under California’s Bane Act; the latter, SB 776 (Skinner), would increase the transparency and reporting on the use of force incidents involving officers. Both bills will make their way through the state legislature and may be voted upon on the floor of the assembly as soon as next week.

“While the killing of George Floyd inspired sustained outrage, protests, and reporting, the people of California have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police,” the letter reads. “For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect. In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of California’s law enforcement. We can fix this.”

The full list of signatories:

Artists and Actors – Alphabetical

6lack

99 Neighbors

Aaron Parks

Abraham Boyd – Infinity’s Song

Adeniyi Adelekan

Adrian Oropeza (After The Burial)

Adrianne Lenker

AJ McLean

AJR

Alain Macklovitch (A-Trak)

Alana Rocklin (STS9)

Alex Deleon (Bohnes)

Alexander Frankel

Ali Tamposi

Alisa Ramirez, Cristal Ramirez, Katie Henderson & McKenna Petty p/k/a The Aces Alissa Violet

Allison Statter

Aloe Blacc

Aluna / AlunaGeorge

Aluna Francis

Alvin Worthy (Westside Gunn)

Alyssa Milano

Amanda Fairey

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Anderson. Paak

Andrew Bazzi pka Bazzi

Andrew Glass (We Came As Romans)

Andrew Thomas

Angel Boyd – Infinity’s Song

Angela Aguilar

Angie Martinez

Animal Collective

Anitta

Anthony Notarmaso (After The Burial)

Anthony Russo

Aqil Davidson

Ariel Rechtshaid

Arunan Balasurbramanian (Saves the Day)

ASAP Ferg

Ashley Dyke

Asian Doll

Avey Tare

Barfbag

Barrie Lindsay

Ben Schneider, Miguel Briseno, Tom Renaud & Mark Barry p/k/a Lord Huron Benjamin Gebert (Haerts)

Bernie Taupin

Best Coast

Beth Elliott

Big Thief

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Billy Porter

Bishop Briggs

Blondie

Bob Moses

Bobby McKeon (4B)

Boogie

Bradley Walden (Emarosa)

Brennan Savage

Brian Fallon (Gaslight Anthem)

Brian Tyree-Henry

Brian Weitz (Geologist)

Bryan Giles

Bryce Love

CAKE

Camryn Manheim

Carlos Cid pka Cid

Carlos Perez

Chantel Jeffries

Charlie Sloth

Charly Bliss

Chase B

Chino Braxton

chloe mk (Chloe Kohanski)

Chris Chalk

Chris Georggin (Pat Magnarella Management – PMMLA)

Chris Sullivan

Chrissy Metz

Christina DiBiase

Christina Gebert (Haerts)

Christopher Conley (Saves the Day)

Claire Boucher p/k/a Grimes

Clarissa Molina

Claudio Olachea

Claudio Rivera (Saves the Day)

Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria)

Clayton Stevens (Touché Amoré)

ClickNPress

Cole Whittle

Cory Henry

Courtney Amis

Creighton Irons

Curtis Peoples

Cynthia Erivo

Damon Sharpe

Dan Carle (After The Burial)

Danielle Brisebois

Danny K. Bernstine

Danny Rukasin (Best Friends Music)

Darius Scott

Dave Burd (Lil Dicky)

Dave Stephens (We Came As Romans)

David A. Stewart

David Ben-David

David Biral

David Dastmalchian

David Guetta

David Phipps (STS9)

David Portner (Avey Tare)

David Puckett (We Came As Romans)

David Sitek (TV on the Radio)

David Styles (The Lox)

Dawn Landes

deadmau5

Deal Casino (Joe Parella, Joe Cowell, Jon Rodney)

Death Cab for Cutie

DeathbyRomy

Debbie Hennessey

Debra Messing

Desmond Jackson

Diamonte Harper pka Saweetie Diana Navarro

Dillon Francis

Dinah Jane

DJ Battlecat

DJ Pauly D

Don Toliver

Dorothy Martin – Dorothy DRAM

Dre Skull

Dylan Bauld (flor)

Earnest White (Emarosa)

Earth, Wind & Fire: Phillip Bailey, Verdine White & Ralph Johnson Eddie Vedder

EDEN

Electric Guest – Asa Taccone

Elizabeth Johnston

Elliot Babin (Touché Amoré)

Elohim

Emily King

Erick Hansel (Chon)

Esiah Camarena (Chon)

Evange Livanos (Public Consumption, Alternate Side)

Finneas O’Connell

Flavia Watson

Freddie Kennett (Louis The Child)

Future

Gabbie Hanna

Garret Dillahunt

Gata

Gavin Casewell (Senses Fail)

Gilligan Moss

Glenn Davis

grandson

Greg Styliadess (Senses Fail)

Gunna

Hailey Bieber

Hunter Brown (STS9)

Ibtihaj Muhammad

Israel Boyd – Infinity’s Song

Ivan Barias

Jack Johnson

Jacob Banks

Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)

Jaden “jxdn” Hossler

Jaime Meline (El-p of Run the Jewels)

Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio)

Jamari Jones

James Blake

James Nielsen (Senses Fail)

Jason George

Jason Milbank (Senses Fail)

Jason Phillips (The Lox)

Javier Reyess (Animals As Leaders)

Jay Gwuapo

Jeffree Lerner (STS9)

Jennah Bell

Jeremie Pennick (Benny The Butcher)

Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré)

Jerry Horton (Papa Roach)

Jessica Rodriguez

Jessie Reyez

Jetsonmade

Jill McCormick

Jobeth Williams

Joe Goldberg

Joe Jackson

Joe Perry

Joe Young

Joey Ryan (The Milk Carton Kids)

John C Riley

John Harris

Joji

Jojo

Jon Michael Hill

Jonas Brothers

Jordy van Egmond (Dyro)

Jośe James

Joseph Cartagena (Fat Joe)

Joseph Mulherin (nothing,nowhere.)

Josh Eppard (Coheed and Cambria)

Josh Gad

Josh Kear

Josh Neuman

Josh Richards

Josh Ritter

Joshua Dibb (Deakin)

Joshua Moore (We Came As Romans)

Journey

Jozzy

Julian Okwara

Justin Hartley

K.D. Chalk

Kahbran White

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kameron Alexander

Kamtin Mohager (The Chain Gang of 1975)

Kehlani

Keli Kickham

Kelis Rogers

Kelly Rowland

Kelsey Calemine

Kenneth Pattengale (The Milk Carton Kids)

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiernan Forbes p/k/a “AKA”

Kim Fields

Kirstin Maldonado from Pentatonix

Kristen Foster

Kyle Hill (flor)

Kyp Malone (TV on the Radio)

Lance Reddick

Lauren Jauregui

Lawrence Rothman

Layton Greene

Lee Ritenour

Leon Bridges

Leon Thomas

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lil Tjay

Loren Gray

Lou Cotton (We Came As Romans)

LSDREAM

Lucy Hale

Ludwig Goransson

Luke James

Lunice Ferman Pierre (Lunice)

M. Ward

Mac Powell

Mackned (William Gable)

Maeta Hall – Maeta

Mahershala Ali

Maggie Vail

Mandolyn Ludlum

Mandy Moore

Marco Masis – Tainy

Mariah Carey

Mario Camarena (Chon)

Marlanna Evans

Marlo “Yo Gotti” Mims

Martha Davis (The Motels)

Mary J. Blige

Masego

Matt Gartska (Animals As Leaders)

Matthew Brue (Missio)

Matthew Carlson (RIPMATTBLACK)

Matthew Hauri (Yung Gravy)

Matthew Marcellus (Emarosa)

Mckinley Kitts (flor)

Meek Mill

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Ryte

Megan Thee Stallion

Meghan Trainor

Michael Bennett

Michelle Williams

Migos

Miguel

Mike Elizondo

Mike Farrell

Milo Ventimiglia

Misterwives

MK (Marc Kinchen)

Money Marr

Monica Lewinsky

Morgan Kibby (White Sea)

Nana Kwabena Tuffuor

Nasir Jones p/k/a “Nas”

Nathan Camarena (Chon)

Nathan Fox

Nedarb (Braden Morgan)

Nick Kwiatkoski

Nick Steinhardt (Touché Amoré)

Nick Weiller (Bro Safari)

Nicole Bus

NIKI

Nile Rodgers

Noah Lennox (Panda Bear)

Normani Hamilton pka Normani

ODESZA (Harrison Mills & Clayton Knight)

Offset

Oliver Riot

Olivia O’Brien

Om’Mas Keith

Omar Offendum

Onyx Collective

Panda Bear

Papa Roach

Parson James

Patrick Baril (Statik Selektah)

Paula Abdul

Pepe Aguilar

Peter CottonTale

Peter Rosenberg

Phil Good

Poo Bear

Post Malone Princess Nokia Pussycat Dolls Rebecca Damon Rebecca Ferguson Rebecca M. Lish Rich Brian

Richie Sambora

Rihanna

Rinzen

Robby Hauldren (Louis The Child)

Robert De Niro

Robert Glasper

Robert Joffred (Emarosa)

Robin Thicke

Rock Mafia

Rodrigo Palma (Saves the Day)

Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury)

Romeo Okwara

Ronnie Stanley

Rosanne Cash

Ryan Raddon p/k/a Kaskade

RZA

Saint Jhn

Sara Bareilles

Sarah Paulson

SASAMI

SAYMYNAME

Scott Bakula

Scott Holiday (Rival Sons)

Seal

Sean Astin

Sean Jacobs (The Lox)

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (Big Sean)

Sebastian Baldeon Leon (Diablo)

Sharon Van Etten

Shawn Mendes

She & Him

Sheck Wes

Shelley Fabares

Shepard Fairey

Sherri Shepherd

Sian

Siedah Garrett

Social House

Sophia Montero p/k/a Angelic Sophie Hintze

Stark Sands

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Carey (Senses Fail)

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry