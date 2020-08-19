    Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Robert DeNiro and Hundreds of Entertainers Sign Letter Backing California Police Reform Bills

    Janet W. Lee

    Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Rihanna are among the hundreds of celebrity signatories of an open letter from the music, entertainment and sport industries supporting police reform legislation in California. The statement, released Wednesday, urges the governor and state legislature to approve two bills addressing police accountability.

    Among the other musicians putting their names to the letter are ASAP Ferg, Young the Giant, the Jonas Brothers, Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, Death Cab for Cutie, Migos, Kehlani, Miguel, Ludwig Goransson, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Richie Sambora, Journey, deadmau5, Aloe Blacc and Steven Tyler & Joe Perry.

    Actors Sarah Paulson, Robert DeNiro, Lucy Hale, Zooey Deschanel, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing were among those signing. Companies and organizations signing on included the three top label groups — Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Group — along with ASCAP, BMI, the Screen Actors Guild and the Actors’ Equity Association.

    The first bill, SB 731 (Bradford), would establish a system to revoke a police officer’s certification, upon criminal conviction or serious misconduct, and update liability rules under California’s Bane Act; the latter, SB 776 (Skinner), would increase the transparency and reporting on the use of force incidents involving officers. Both bills will make their way through the state legislature and may be voted upon on the floor of the assembly as soon as next week.

    “While the killing of George Floyd inspired sustained outrage, protests, and reporting, the people of California have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police,” the letter reads. “For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect. In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of California’s law enforcement. We can fix this.”

    The full list of signatories:

    Artists and Actors – Alphabetical

    6lack
    99 Neighbors
    Aaron Parks
    Abraham Boyd – Infinity’s Song
    Adeniyi Adelekan
    Adrian Oropeza (After The Burial)
    Adrianne Lenker
    AJ McLean
    AJR
    Alain Macklovitch (A-Trak)
    Alana Rocklin (STS9)
    Alex Deleon (Bohnes)
    Alexander Frankel
    Ali Tamposi
    Alisa Ramirez, Cristal Ramirez, Katie Henderson & McKenna Petty p/k/a The Aces Alissa Violet
    Allison Statter
    Aloe Blacc
    Aluna / AlunaGeorge
    Aluna Francis
    Alvin Worthy (Westside Gunn)
    Alyssa Milano
    Amanda Fairey
    Anastasia Karanikolaou
    Anderson. Paak
    Andrew Bazzi pka Bazzi
    Andrew Glass (We Came As Romans)
    Andrew Thomas
    Angel Boyd – Infinity’s Song
    Angela Aguilar
    Angie Martinez
    Animal Collective
    Anitta
    Anthony Notarmaso (After The Burial)
    Anthony Russo
    Aqil Davidson
    Ariel Rechtshaid
    Arunan Balasurbramanian (Saves the Day)
    ASAP Ferg
    Ashley Dyke
    Asian Doll
    Avey Tare
    Barfbag
    Barrie Lindsay
    Ben Schneider, Miguel Briseno, Tom Renaud & Mark Barry p/k/a Lord Huron Benjamin Gebert (Haerts)
    Bernie Taupin
    Best Coast
    Beth Elliott
    Big Thief
    Big Wild
    Billie Eilish
    Billy Porter
    Bishop Briggs
    Blondie
    Bob Moses
    Bobby McKeon (4B)
    Boogie
    Bradley Walden (Emarosa)
    Brennan Savage
    Brian Fallon (Gaslight Anthem)
    Brian Tyree-Henry
    Brian Weitz (Geologist)
    Bryan Giles
    Bryce Love
    CAKE
    Camryn Manheim
    Carlos Cid pka Cid
    Carlos Perez
    Chantel Jeffries
    Charlie Sloth
    Charly Bliss
    Chase B
    Chino Braxton
    chloe mk (Chloe Kohanski)
    Chris Chalk
    Chris Georggin (Pat Magnarella Management – PMMLA)
    Chris Sullivan
    Chrissy Metz
    Christina DiBiase
    Christina Gebert (Haerts)
    Christopher Conley (Saves the Day)
    Claire Boucher p/k/a Grimes
    Clarissa Molina
    Claudio Olachea
    Claudio Rivera (Saves the Day)
    Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria)
    Clayton Stevens (Touché Amoré)
    ClickNPress
    Cole Whittle
    Cory Henry
    Courtney Amis
    Creighton Irons
    Curtis Peoples
    Cynthia Erivo
    Damon Sharpe
    Dan Carle (After The Burial)
    Danielle Brisebois
    Danny K. Bernstine
    Danny Rukasin (Best Friends Music)
    Darius Scott
    Dave Burd (Lil Dicky)
    Dave Stephens (We Came As Romans)
    David A. Stewart
    David Ben-David
    David Biral
    David Dastmalchian
    David Guetta
    David Phipps (STS9)
    David Portner (Avey Tare)
    David Puckett (We Came As Romans)
    David Sitek (TV on the Radio)
    David Styles (The Lox)
    Dawn Landes
    deadmau5
    Deal Casino (Joe Parella, Joe Cowell, Jon Rodney)
    Death Cab for Cutie
    DeathbyRomy
    Debbie Hennessey
    Debra Messing
    Desmond Jackson
    Diamonte Harper pka Saweetie Diana Navarro
    Dillon Francis
    Dinah Jane
    DJ Battlecat
    DJ Pauly D
    Don Toliver
    Dorothy Martin – Dorothy DRAM
    Dre Skull
    Dylan Bauld (flor)
    Earnest White (Emarosa)
    Earth, Wind & Fire: Phillip Bailey, Verdine White & Ralph Johnson Eddie Vedder
    EDEN
    Electric Guest – Asa Taccone
    Elizabeth Johnston
    Elliot Babin (Touché Amoré)
    Elohim
    Emily King
    Erick Hansel (Chon)
    Esiah Camarena (Chon)
    Evange Livanos (Public Consumption, Alternate Side)
    Finneas O’Connell
    Flavia Watson
    Freddie Kennett (Louis The Child)
    Future
    Gabbie Hanna
    Garret Dillahunt
    Gata
    Gavin Casewell (Senses Fail)
    Gilligan Moss
    Glenn Davis
    grandson
    Greg Styliadess (Senses Fail)
    Gunna
    Hailey Bieber
    Hunter Brown (STS9)
    Ibtihaj Muhammad
    Israel Boyd – Infinity’s Song
    Ivan Barias
    Jack Johnson
    Jacob Banks
    Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)
    Jaden “jxdn” Hossler
    Jaime Meline (El-p of Run the Jewels)
    Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio)
    Jamari Jones
    James Blake
    James Nielsen (Senses Fail)
    Jason George
    Jason Milbank (Senses Fail)
    Jason Phillips (The Lox)
    Javier Reyess (Animals As Leaders)
    Jay Gwuapo
    Jeffree Lerner (STS9)
    Jennah Bell
    Jeremie Pennick (Benny The Butcher)
    Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré)
    Jerry Horton (Papa Roach)
    Jessica Rodriguez
    Jessie Reyez
    Jetsonmade
    Jill McCormick
    Jobeth Williams
    Joe Goldberg
    Joe Jackson
    Joe Perry
    Joe Young
    Joey Ryan (The Milk Carton Kids)
    John C Riley
    John Harris
    Joji
    Jojo
    Jon Michael Hill
    Jonas Brothers
    Jordy van Egmond (Dyro)
    Jośe James
    Joseph Cartagena (Fat Joe)
    Joseph Mulherin (nothing,nowhere.)
    Josh Eppard (Coheed and Cambria)
    Josh Gad
    Josh Kear
    Josh Neuman
    Josh Richards
    Josh Ritter
    Joshua Dibb (Deakin)
    Joshua Moore (We Came As Romans)
    Journey
    Jozzy
    Julian Okwara
    Justin Hartley
    K.D. Chalk
    Kahbran White
    Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
    Kameron Alexander
    Kamtin Mohager (The Chain Gang of 1975)
    Kehlani
    Keli Kickham
    Kelis Rogers
    Kelly Rowland
    Kelsey Calemine
    Kenneth Pattengale (The Milk Carton Kids)
    Kiefer Sutherland
    Kiernan Forbes p/k/a “AKA”
    Kim Fields
    Kirstin Maldonado from Pentatonix
    Kristen Foster
    Kyle Hill (flor)
    Kyp Malone (TV on the Radio)
    Lance Reddick
    Lauren Jauregui
    Lawrence Rothman
    Layton Greene
    Lee Ritenour
    Leon Bridges
    Leon Thomas
    Leslie Odom Jr.
    Lil Tjay
    Loren Gray
    Lou Cotton (We Came As Romans)
    LSDREAM
    Lucy Hale
    Ludwig Goransson
    Luke James
    Lunice Ferman Pierre (Lunice)
    M. Ward
    Mac Powell
    Mackned (William Gable)
    Maeta Hall – Maeta
    Mahershala Ali
    Maggie Vail
    Mandolyn Ludlum
    Mandy Moore
    Marco Masis – Tainy
    Mariah Carey
    Mario Camarena (Chon)
    Marlanna Evans
    Marlo “Yo Gotti” Mims
    Martha Davis (The Motels)
    Mary J. Blige
    Masego
    Matt Gartska (Animals As Leaders)
    Matthew Brue (Missio)
    Matthew Carlson (RIPMATTBLACK)
    Matthew Hauri (Yung Gravy)
    Matthew Marcellus (Emarosa)
    Mckinley Kitts (flor)
    Meek Mill
    Megan Rapinoe
    Megan Ryte
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Meghan Trainor
    Michael Bennett
    Michelle Williams
    Migos
    Miguel
    Mike Elizondo
    Mike Farrell
    Milo Ventimiglia
    Misterwives
    MK (Marc Kinchen)
    Money Marr
    Monica Lewinsky
    Morgan Kibby (White Sea)
    Nana Kwabena Tuffuor
    Nasir Jones p/k/a “Nas”
    Nathan Camarena (Chon)
    Nathan Fox
    Nedarb (Braden Morgan)
    Nick Kwiatkoski
    Nick Steinhardt (Touché Amoré)
    Nick Weiller (Bro Safari)
    Nicole Bus
    NIKI
    Nile Rodgers
    Noah Lennox (Panda Bear)
    Normani Hamilton pka Normani
    ODESZA (Harrison Mills & Clayton Knight)
    Offset
    Oliver Riot
    Olivia O’Brien
    Om’Mas Keith
    Omar Offendum
    Onyx Collective
    Panda Bear
    Papa Roach
    Parson James
    Patrick Baril (Statik Selektah)
    Paula Abdul
    Pepe Aguilar
    Peter CottonTale
    Peter Rosenberg
    Phil Good
    Poo Bear
    Post Malone Princess Nokia Pussycat Dolls Rebecca Damon Rebecca Ferguson Rebecca M. Lish Rich Brian
    Richie Sambora
    Rihanna
    Rinzen
    Robby Hauldren (Louis The Child)
    Robert De Niro
    Robert Glasper
    Robert Joffred (Emarosa)
    Robin Thicke
    Rock Mafia
    Rodrigo Palma (Saves the Day)
    Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury)
    Romeo Okwara
    Ronnie Stanley
    Rosanne Cash
    Ryan Raddon p/k/a Kaskade
    RZA
    Saint Jhn
    Sara Bareilles
    Sarah Paulson
    SASAMI
    SAYMYNAME
    Scott Bakula
    Scott Holiday (Rival Sons)
    Seal
    Sean Astin
    Sean Jacobs (The Lox)
    Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (Big Sean)
    Sebastian Baldeon Leon (Diablo)
    Sharon Van Etten
    Shawn Mendes
    She & Him
    Sheck Wes
    Shelley Fabares
    Shepard Fairey
    Sherri Shepherd
    Sian
    Siedah Garrett
    Social House
    Sophia Montero p/k/a Angelic Sophie Hintze
    Stark Sands
    Sterling K. Brown
    Steve Carey (Senses Fail)
    Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

    Sue Bird
    Summer Walker
    Susan Kelechi-Watson Take a Daytrip
    Talib Kweli
    Tayla Parx
    Taylor Tomlinson
    Teeklef (Ebuka Unogu)
    Terius Nash (The-Dream)
    Thaddis Harrell (Kuk Harrell)
    Thalia Mosaia Boyd – Infinity’s Song
    Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
    The-Dream
    Thee Sacred Souls
    Thomas Manzi
    Tim Dehnert (TRACES)
    Tim Nichols
    Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach)
    Tommy English
    Tony Palermo (Papa Roach)
    Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)
    Travis Mills
    Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria)
    Trent Hafdhal (After The Burial)
    Trinity Bailey
    Tunde Adebimpe (TV on the Radio)
    Tunde Balogun, LVRN
    Turbo
    TV on the Radio
    Tyler Kirby (Touché Amoré)
    Tyron William Griffith (Ty Dolla $ign)
    Valentino Khan
    VERNON REID
    Vic Mensa
    Victory Boyd – Infinity’s Song
    Wesley Pentz p/k/a “Diplo”
    White Reaper
    William Philips (Tourist)
    Wilsen
    Young Guru
    Young The Giant
    Yvette Nicole Brown
    Zach Grace
    Zach Velmer
    Zachary Dawes
    Zooey Deschanel

    Organizations and Supporters – Alphabetical

    Abi Getto, Vanta Artists
    Actors’ Equity Association
    Adam Alpert (Disruptor Records)
    Adam Foley
    Adam Zia, Esq
    Agustin Mota
    Akil Channer
    Alec DeCrosta
    Alex Remes
    Alexandra Greenberg, Falcon Publicity
    Ali Harnell
    Alliance for Women Film Composers (AWFC)
    Ally Ehasz
    Amanda Schupf
    Amanda Silverman (Lede Company)
    American Association of Independent Music (A2IM)
    American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP)
    Amina McClain
    Amir Cash Esmaillian- (XO Records)
    Amy Thomson
    Ana Ruiz (Drive Music Publishing)
    Anders Borge
    Andrea Johnson
    Andrea Vera
    Andrew Gertler
    Andrew Orcutt, Esq.
    Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith
    Anthony Saleh
    Ari Bernstein
    Ari Herstand
    Ariana Shakibnia
    Arista Records
    Artist Rights Alliance
    Asha Madhukar, Esq.
    Ashaunna K Ayars
    Astralwerks Records
    Atlantic Records
    Ava Greenfield
    Ben Wittkugel
    Benchmob
    Bilal Joseph
    Binta Niambi Brown
    Black Music Action Coalition
    Blended Strategy Group
    Blood Company
    Blue Note Records
    Bozoma Saint John
    Brad Turell
    Brandon and Jesse Ginsberg
    Brandon Creed (manager)
    Brandon Goodman (Best Friends Music)
    Brandon Paradise
    Brandon Silverstein (S10 Management)
    Brandon Zmigrocki
    Bravado
    Brent Lauren Ford
    Brett Bassock
    Brian St. John
    Brianna Crow
    Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI)
    Bryan Raisa
    Cal Shapiro
    Calhoun Rawlings
    Canvasback Music
    Capitol Christian Music Group
    Capitol Records
    Caroline Distribution
    Catherine Enny (Guerilla Management)
    Chad Horton
    Chantal Felice
    Cheryl Paglierani of United Talent
    Chiquita Banks, Esq.
    Chris Anokute
    Chris Salinas
    Chris Smith
    Christa Pecha
    Christopher “Classick” Inumerable
    Clare Paterson, Esq.
    Cody Verdecias
    Colleen Theis
    Columbia Records
    Conrad Rippy, Esq. (Levine, Plotkin & Menin LLP)
    Corey Wagner
    Corrie Martin
    Craig Bruck
    Crowd Surf
    Crystal Torres
    Damaris Bailey
    Damon Sharpe
    Dan Dymtrow
    Daniel Lerman
    Danielle Geiger
    Danielle Middleton
    Danny Goldberg
    Daouda Leonard (CreateSafe) Darryl Gooden
    Dave Kaplan
    David Bason
    David Sonenberg
    David White
    Decca Records US
    Def Jam
    Dennis Ashley
    Deon Douglas
    Deprise Brazel, Esq.
    Derrick Lee, Esq.
    Dina LaPolt
    Dirtybird Records
    Dre London
    E. Andrea Timpone
    Ebonie Ward, Emagen
    Edward Rios
    Edward Shapiro, Esq. (Reed Smith LLP)
    Elektra Music Group
    Elena Marie Occhipinti, Esq.
    Elon Musk
    Epic Records
    Erica Ramon
    Erik Nuri
    Evan Owens Jr.
    Feyi Ekisola
    Folk Alliance International
    Fool’s Gold Inc.
    Foreign Family Collective
    Francine Marseille
    Free Press Association
    Full Stop Management
    Gabriela Schwartz
    Gabrielle Carteris
    Gary Gilbert, Esq.
    Gaston McGary, Mob Creative
    Gee Rouz
    Geoff Barnett, Red Light Entertainment
    Giovanna Judge
    Grace James
    Graham Martin
    Hallwood Media
    Hannah Linkenhoker
    Harvest Records
    Heidi Kelso (HK Media Group)
    Henry Root, Esq.
    Hope Driskell
    Icon Business Management, Inc.
    Impulse! Records
    Independent Music Professionals United (IMPU)
    Indie-Pop!
    Innovative Leisure
    Interscope Geffen A&M
    Irving Azoff
    Island Records
    Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm
    Jahanvi Srinivasan
    JANA FLEISHMAN (ROC NATION)
    Janine Small, Esq. (Janine Small, PLLC)
    Jason Bernard (Born and Raised Entertainement)
    Jeff Leven, Esq.
    Jeffrey Azoff (manager)
    Jenna Novak
    Jennifer Justice
    Jess Froham
    Jessica A. Sobhraj
    Jessie Winkler, Esq.
    Jodie Shihadeh
    Joel Roman
    John Ingram, Esq.
    Jojo Benton
    Jon Platt
    Jon Pleeter
    Jonathan “Zeke” Hutchins
    Jonathan Kalter
    Jonathan Pardo
    Jordan Bromley, Esq.
    Josh Binder
    Josh Klein (Monarch Business & Wealth Management)
    Joshua T. Love, Esq.
    Julia Senerth
    Justin De Marco
    Kacie Anderson
    Kareem “Biggs” Burke
    Kate Glinert
    Katherine Ziewacz
    Kathryn Frazier (Biz 3)
    Kathy Kane
    Kati Goldberg
    Keisha Walker
    Kelly Bartley
    Kelly Sodano
    Kevin Jergenson
    Kirkland Alexander Lynch, Esq.
    Kristina Fields (Fenty Corp.)
    Kyle Judge (Headz Up Entertainment, LLC)
    Kyle Kernohan
    LaPolt Law, P.C.
    Larry Rudolph
    Laura Pallas (Pallas Management Group)
    Lauren Azevedo
    Lauren Corcoran
    Laurence Leader
    Lekeia Judge
    Lewis Kovac
    Lisa Lester, Esq.
    LoveRenaissance (LVRN)
    Lulu M. Pantin, Esq.
    Mad Decent
    Marci Webber, MDM Artists
    Mari Davies
    Mark A. Barondess, Esq.
    Mark Siegal
    Marseille & Company Management
    Marty Diamond
    Matthew Peters
    Meezy Entertainment, LLC
    Megan Frestedt
    Melanie Davis
    Merck Mercuriadis
    Michael Dotson
    Michael Grinspan
    Michael Hertz
    Michael Kadziulis
    Michael Rexford, Esq.
    Michael Rubin
    Michael Turkowitz
    Michele Fleischli
    Michelle Martinez
    Michelle Scarbrough
    Mike Hayes
    Mike Mowery
    Mitch Blackman
    Monika A. Tashman, Esq.
    Motisola Zulu, Esq.
    Motown Records
    Music Artists Coalition (MAC)
    Music Business Association
    Music Managers Forum – US (MMF-US)
    Naima Cochrane
    Nakiya Morgan
    Naomi Raddon
    Natalka Dudynsky
    Nicholas Rosenberg, Esq.
    Nicole Borelli Hearn
    Nicole E. Timpone
    Nicole Karpas (S10 Management)
    Niles Goodwin
    Nima Nasseri
    Nonesuch Records
    PARR3 LLC – Mike Merriman
    Patrick Moxey, Ultra Records
    Peter Lewit, Esq.
    Phil McIntyre (PHILYMACK)
    Provident Label Group
    PS Business Management
    Rachel Cohen
    Randall Uritsky
    Randy Freedman
    Randy Jackson
    RCA Records
    Rebecca Bernstein
    Rebecca Damon
    Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)
    Republic Records
    Rhonda Bedikian
    Ria Otero
    Rich Cohen (Loyalty Management)
    Richburg Enterprises LLC
    Rick Farrell
    Rick Levy
    Rob Prinz
    Roger L. Cramer, Esq.
    Ryan Nagle
    Sabrina Rivera
    Sacks & Co
    Sam Bartlett
    Sam Hunt
    Sam Mobarek, Mob Creative
    Sara Shapiro
    Sarah Som-Dotson
    Scott M Schwartz
    Scott Mantell
    Scott Pang
    Scott Scooter Braun
    Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists
    Sierra E Sant’Anna
    Sir David Adjaye OBE
    Sire Records
    Songwriters Guild of America Songwriters of North America (SONA)
    Sony Masterworks
    Sony Music Group
    Sony Music Latin
    Sony Music Nashville
    Sony Music’s Commercial Music Group
    Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings Sony/ATV
    SoundExchange
    Spinefarm Records
    Spotify
    Stephanie Gutman
    Steve Levine
    Susan Genco
    Talani Diggs
    Tama Kennemer
    Tamara Milagros-Butler, Esq.
    Taylor Sargent
    The Orchard
    Thomas Winkler, Esq. (WEPRSNT Management)
    Tiffany Carter
    Tiffany R. Almy, Esq.
    Timeline Management
    TMWRK Management
    Tom Windish
    Tom Wironen
    Tommas Arnby (Locomotion)
    Tommy Bruce
    Tony Couch
    Universal Music Enterprises (UMe)
    Universal Music Group
    Universal Music Group Nashville
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Universal Music Publishing Group
    Vanessa Morris
    Veronica Hartling
    Veronica Sanjines
    Verve Forecast Records
    Verve Label Group
    Vivek Sridharan, Esq.
    W. Joseph Anderson, Esq.
    Warner Chappell Music
    Warner Music Group
    Warner Music Latina
    Warner Music Nashville
    Warner Records
    Wassim SAL Slaiby- (CEO XO Records)
    Willie “Prophet” Stiggers
    Zariyah Etienne
    Zev Perilman (Untapped Management)

