Billie Eilish joining new 'Simpsons' short to make music with Lisa

Billie Eilish has really made it now.

Sure, the singer/songwriter already has a shelf full of awards, including a shiny new Oscar for co-writing and performing the theme song from James Bond movie No Time to Die, and has sold millions of albums. But it's only now that she'll head to Springfield to visit the animated stars of The Simpsons.

Billie Eilish will guest star in a new short featuring The Simpsons. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Disney announced on Thursday that Eilish will join in a new short, "When Billie Met Lisa," available on the streamer April 22.

Billie Eilish will appear on The Simpsons. (Photo: Disney+)

The premise is that Lisa, while looking for a place to practice her saxophone in peace, meets Eilish. The "Bad Guy" singer invites Lisa into the music studio with her and they, along with Eilish's music partner, her brother Finneas, experience "a special jam session she'll never forget."

The project will be the iconic animated family's fourth short for Disney+, after "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" for Disney+ Day, as well as two with a theme of other Disney franchises, Star Wars and Marvel. Those are "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" and "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki." All three are available on the streaming service.

During its 32-plus years on the air, The Simpsons has made appearing on its show almost a rite of passage for Hollywood stars, which have included Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Meryl Streep, Betty White and hundreds more.

The show also has a way of capturing what's going on in the zeitgeist.

On April 10, the Emmy-winning series guest-starred deaf actor John Autry II, who's appeared on Glee and other shows. The episode was significant because it was the first time the show had featured a deaf actor and American Sign Language, and it aired two weeks after CODA, the story of a hearing child in a deaf family, won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.