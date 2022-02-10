Billie Eilish and Finneas Meet with President Biden, Whose Family Are 'Longtime Fans of Their Music'

Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever" Tour

Billie Eilish made an impressive stop while in Washington, D.C., this week for her Happier Than Ever world tour.

The newly minted Oscar nominee, 20, visited the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden, a White House official confirms to PEOPLE, revealing the "Therefore I Am" musician has found a fan in the commander-in-chief.

"Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to pay a visit to the White House today to meet President Biden," the official said. "Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden's campaign and the Biden family have been long time fans of their music. Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight."

The president's official POTUS Instagram account posted a photo of the trio on Wednesday evening, along with the caption, "When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I'm glad you got to meet Commander."

The "No Time to Die" singer came out in support of Biden, 79, during his campaign in 2020. More recently, she also petitioned the president regarding an animal rights issue.

Along with Joaquin Phoenix and several other celebrities, Eilish signed a petition in November requesting that Biden break from tradition and send a pardoned Thanksgiving turkey to live in a sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Eilish added another accolade to her growing list of accomplishments earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards, with Eilish and brother Finneas scoring a nod for Best Original Song for their James Bond theme from No Time to Die.

"Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die,' " the musical duo said in a statement.

"It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists," the pair continued.

"To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted," they added. "Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig's unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song."

The Oscars will air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC Sunday, March 27.