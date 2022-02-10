Billie Eilish Brushes Off Kanye West’s Weird Demand She Apologize to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish casually brushed off Kanye West after he threatened to pull out of Coachella if she didn’t apologize for helping a fan at one of her shows, which he took as a diss to Travis Scott.

Over the weekend, Eilish paused her concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta after seeing a fan in distress. She then helped the fan locate an inhaler before resuming the show.

“We’re taking care of our people,” she said in a clip captured by another fan. “I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going.”

The 20-year-old singer never mentioned Scott, but West wrote on Instagram Thursday that she owed the “Astroworld” rapper an apology.

“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” the “Donda” rapper wrote. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Rather than rise to the bait; Eilish gave this succinct response just a few hours later: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Eilish and West are both headliners for Coachella this year, along with Swedish House Mafia and Harry Styles.

Scott had also reportedly been set to perform at the festival prior to the deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed 10 people and left hundreds injured.

Following the tragedy, the rapper was pulled from several festival lineups. Scott is still facing multiple lawsuits related to the incident.

Scott has since expressed remorse, saying in the days after the tragedy that he was “devastated.”

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Eilish isn’t the only performer to stop a show in the wake of the tragedy to help a distressed fan. In November, just weeks after Astroworld, SZA made a point to stop her show and have her crew hand out water after a fan passed out in the audience.