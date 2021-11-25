Billie Eilish Asks Followers to Reconsider Eating Turkey on Thanksgiving: 'Just Keep It in Mind'

Billie Eilish

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish wants more people to pass on the turkey during the holidays.

The night before Thanksgiving, the 19-year-old Grammy winner encouraged others to go without turkey in a post on her Instagram Story, where Eilish is seen cradling one of the birds.

"Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world," the singer captioned her post. "And 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving."

She added, "I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :)."

Earlier this month, Eilish and other celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix and Ricky Gervais signed a petition requesting President Joe Biden allow this year's pardoned turkey to stay at Farm Sanctuary.

Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish Instagram

RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish Petition Joe Biden to Allow Pardoned Turkey to Live at Sanctuary

There, animals can "live out their lives in peace and safety," the petition stated.

"As we approach the holiday season — meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill — we hope you'll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys," the organization said in a letter to the commander in chief, 79.

Other petitioners included Phoenix's wife Rooney Mara, Natasha Lyonne, Margaret Cho, Dave Bautista, Mena Suvari, Alan Cumming, Maggie Baird, and Mayim Bialik.

Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix

Jesse Grant/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly before the holiday season, Eilish shared her recipe for vegan and gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies with fans on Instagram.

"These cookies are fully vegan and GF and AMAZING," she captioned the video tutorial, "so the flour is literally just oats blended up and they work perfectly."

The concoction also includes Costco's Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter, which the "Happier Than Ever" performer said "is my FAVORITE PEANUT BUTTER IN THE WORLD so I always use this for everything."