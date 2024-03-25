Billboard Teams Up with Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda for the Unexpected at SXSW: See the Photos

Billboard’s return to SXSW in Austin, Texas brought the unexpected in collaboration with Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda.

For the annual visit, the Pickleball Experience set up shop right in the midst of Rainey Street in celebration of the new Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda launch. With a roster of DJs, including superproducer Cardo Got Wings, +21 attendees showed off their skills, grabbed free swag and tried out the line’s variety of flavors, including Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Orange, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Raspberry Peach. Separately, Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda was on-site of THE STAGE, our three-night concert series at Moody Amphitheater, with a specialty bar, samples and custom cocktails.

If you missed out on the action, Billboard has you covered with photos from the jam-packed weekend. Scroll on below to see just how the unexpected took over Austin!

Guest at the Billboard x Smirnoff Smash Pickleball Experience at SXSW held on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Brand Ambassadors at the Billboard x Smirnoff Smash Pickleball Experience at SXSW held on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Chopstars DJ’s at the Billboard x Smirnoff Smash Pickleball Experience at SXSW held on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Experience at the Billboard x Smirnoff Smash Pickleball Experience at SXSW held on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Cards Got Wings and Chopstars DJ’s at the Billboard x Smirnoff Smash Pickleball Experience at SXSW held on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

at the Billboard x Smirnoff Smash Pickleball Experience at SXSW held on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Cardo Got Wings at the Billboard x Smirnoff Smash Pickleball Experience at SXSW held on March 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Cards Got Wings at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the The Four Seasons on March 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Smirnoff at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the The Four Seasons on March 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Smirnoff at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the The Four Seasons on March 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

