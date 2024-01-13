Billboard Expands in Asia With Launch of Billboard Korea

Billboard is expanding its global footprint in Asia with the launch of Billboard Korea.

The expansion, in partnership with Global Entertainment Media Group (GEMG), will be dedicated to the flourishing Korean music scene. Billboard Korea‘s first issue, Billboard K Vol.1, is scheduled for release in June.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Korea,” Billboard CEO Mike Van said in a statement. “Billboard has long celebrated the rich contribution of Korean music across our platforms. This expansion is a significant milestone for our brand and underscores our dedication to amplifying the voices and talent that shape the vibrant Korean music scene.”

Yuna Kim, chairperson of GEMG and publisher of Billboard Korea, added, “Now that the status of K-artists and K-pop has risen worldwide, Billboard Korea will play a crucial role in promoting K-culture.”

Billboard Korea will offer a comprehensive platform that not only amplifies Korean artists’ visibility but also fosters cultural exchanges and appreciation on a global scale, according to a press release.

Ahead of its first published issue, Billboard Korea is set to launch its official website and digital platform in spring 2024.

Billboard Korea adds to the list of the publication’s international editions, including Billboard Japan, Billboard Arabia, Billboard Español, Billboard Brasil and others.

