Bill Paxton's family sues for wrongful death, blaming 'maverick' surgery

The family of Bill Paxton is suing Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for his wrongful death.

The actor’s wife and children filed a complaint against the famous Hollywood facility, claiming that the surgery he underwent there was ‘beyond the scope’ of the doctors who undertook it.

It also claims that one surgeon left the operating theatre before the procedure was complete, which lead to a delay in treating the further complications that it caused.

Paxton suffered a stroke in February 2017, which was attributed to previous heart surgery he had undergone.

The star of movies like Titanic and Aliens died on the day of the Oscars last year.

The Paxtons claim that Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, who treated Paxton, ‘misrepresented the risks’ of the surgery that he was to undertake, and, per The Hollywood Reporter, ‘failed to disclose that it was an unconventional approach that was beyond the scope of the doctor’s experience and privileges’.

They claim that the hospital was reckless in allowing a ‘maverick’ procedure to take place, and for then failing to discipline Khoynezhad afterwards.

A statement from Cedars-Sinai reads: “State and federal privacy laws prevent us from commenting about patient care without written authorization. But we can share the following: Nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients.

“These remain our top priorities. One of the reasons for our high quality is that we thoroughly review concerns about any patient’s medical care. This process ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care.”

Read more

Apology over ‘dangerous’ Peter Rabbit allergy scene

Weisz: A woman should not play Bond

New Alan Partridge series to lampoon One Show



