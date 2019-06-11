Bill Murray Wishes He Could've Introduced Selena Gomez To Mom Years Ago

Bill Murray gave “The Dead Don’t Die” co-star Selena Gomez perhaps the ultimate compliment: He’d have wanted her to meet a very important person in his life if he had known Gomez years ago.

“If my mother were alive I’d bring her home to her,” Murray told People on Monday at the New York City premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die.” Acting out the encounter, the Oscar-winning actor lightheartedly began: “Mother, I want you to meet Selena.”

Murray, 68, and the “Same Old Love” singer, 26, have formed a sweet rapport in shooting and promoting director Jim Jarmusch’s zombie flick.

Murray told People that he had misjudged Gomez before working with her on the film.

“I learned that I like her,” he said. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million billion followers of something — I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.”

At the Cannes Film Festival, where the movie made its official premiere, Murray said he whispered to Gomez as they walked the red carpet “to keep her at ease.” It was her first time at the prestigious movie gathering.

“She’s unusually bright,” Murray told Vanity Fair at the time. “She’s kind and she’s natural. I’m always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like.”

The feeling seems mutual. At Cannes, Gomez joked on her Instagram: “By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married.”

