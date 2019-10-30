Bill Murray applied for a P.F. Chang's job in Atlanta's airport (and was promptly hired)

Bill Murray is going all in all P.F. Chang's. He doesn't just want to eat at the Asian fusion chain, he wants to work at their Atlanta airport location.

Murray, who just rose from the dead to appear in "Zombieland: Double Tap," told Amy Schumer during an interview on her "3 Girls, One Keith" podcast that he was looking to work at the Chang's location in Terminal A.

"I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta Airport, because I think it’s one of the best places," said Murray, 69. When Schumer was surprised, Murray continued, saying nonchalantly that the application was "just to work there."

"It looks like they are having the best time working at P.F. Chang's," said Murray.

While Schumer didn't press for any more details, annoyingly, the restaurant chain jumped on the news faster than you can yell, "Freeze, Gopher!" The official Chang's Twitter broadcast the new hire, bypassing the normal interview procedure.

"Bill, you're hired! When can you start?" the tweet said.