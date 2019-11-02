Bill Maher Once Again Asks Ronan Farrow If He’s Frank Sinatra’s Son: ‘You Do Own a Mirror?’

Bill Maher hinted that Ronan Farrow is Frank Sinatra’s son on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night.

The “Catch and Kill” author has long been dogged by rumors that Woody Allen is not his biological father — Farrow consistently has said Allen is his father — and Maher brought it up again during the interview.

“Now, what do you think your father would think about what you’re doing now?” Maher asked Farrow about his investigative reporting career.

“Meaning? …” Farrow responded hesitantly.

“If he were alive,” Maher said. Farrow’s father, Woody Allen, IS alive; Sinatra died in 1998.

“I knew I was walking into that so I asked,” Farrow responded, laughing. “I didn’t want to give you the soundbite of ‘Which one?'” (Ronan’s mother, Mia Farrow, told Vanity Fair in 2013 that Frank Sinatra could “possibly” be Ronan’s father.)

“I feel like there’s no one more #MeToo-y than Frank Sinatra,” Maher explained. Sinatra was married four times and had multiple extramarital affairs. “You do own a mirror, don’t you?”

“There’s a funny moment in the book when I was considering the story about this alleged Trump love child,” Farrow said, referring to a story that AMI Media — the publisher of the National Enquirer — “caught” and killed” during the 2016 election alleging that Donald Trump had had an illegitimate daughter. “I had to go to the family and out of respect and say … ‘I do want to get your comment in case there’s something you want to add to this.'”

“I wind up talking to the man who raised this young woman who said it was not true, which is reflected in the reporting,” Farrow continued. “I said, ‘I understand what it feels like to be besieged by the tabloids,’ and he’s like ‘Oh yeah, you’re a Farrow.’ He gives me this pitying look.”

Ultimately, Farrow said that he “doesn’t know” what Sinatra would think about his reporting but told Maher “you can ask my mom.”

This isn’t the first time Maher has hinted at Farrow’s lineage.

“We’re now three for three on times I’ve been on the show and you’ve mentioned it,” Farrow reminded the “Real Time” host.

