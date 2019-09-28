Bill Maher on Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Trump’s Got Treason on His Computer Like Most Men Have Porn’ (Video)

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher was cautiously optimistic about the just-announced Donald Trump impeachment inquiry, noting that though ultimately nothing may happen, “there is a real chance we will know once and for all if Trump did the things he openly admits to doing.”

During his opening monologue, Maher warned liberals not to get too excited yet. “It’s an inquiry. We may not get a puppy, we’re just here to look,” he said.

Maher continued, saying he has “been hurt too many times” waiting for something impeachment-related. “Republicans are definitely the party of rednecks, but Democrats are the party of blue balls,” he joked.

Maher also touched on the release of notes of the phone call Trump had with the president of Ukraine. “[Trump] asked for a favor,” Maher said. “At this rate, there’s some very serious questions, like, is there a foreign country he hasn’t asked to interfere in our elections?”

Later on, Maher mentioned how the whistleblower complaint made public on Thursday said members of the Trump administration took steps to conceal compromised POTUS calls by storing them on a secret server. “Trump’s got treason on his computer like most men have porn,” Maher joked.

“They are so comically inept at covering up the crimes they are committing,” Maher continued, noting the comical moment on Thursday when the Trump administration sent impeachment talking points to congressional Republicans, but also accidentally sent them to Democrats.

“This is the political equivalent of sending a d—pic to your mom,” he joked.

Watch the opening monologue above.

