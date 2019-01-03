Bill Hader Cries During Interview Talking About Only Seeing His Kids 5 Times Last Summer

Bill Hader is getting emotional about quality time with his three children.

During a recent interview with Variety, Hader admits that his stellar professional year -- he won an Emmy for Barry, started production on the HBO show's second season and filmed It: Chapter Two -- came at a personal cost.

“I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer,” the 40-year-old comedian says. “It was terrible. So I’m going, ‘Next summer I’m taking off. And I’m going to spend every day with them.’ It’s this weird thing where when you’re in this industry, you don’t have time to be with them, and it’s really, really difficult. I’m getting emotional right now talking about it.”

Later in the interview, he confesses with a laugh, “Congrats, it’s the first interview I’ve ever cried in.”

Hader's reveal comes after he reached a divorce settlement with Maggie Carey in March 2018. The two, who wed in 2006, share three children, Hayley, 4, Harper, 6, and Hannah, 9, and Hader says they're still "friends."

Their divorce came after some challenging years for Hader, who suffered from panic attacks and migraines while starring on Saturday Night Live.

“When I was on SNL, I was a bit of a basket case,” he admits to Variety. “It could not have been easy on my wife at the time. I was so consumed with work and anxiety. Sometimes I felt like people thought, ‘Oh, he’s just wanting attention or something.’ It was like, ‘No, man, I’m legit. I’m freaking out right now.’”

“Once our second child was born, I had to leave SNL,” he continues. “It was hard with one kid, let alone two. Because I was just never around.”

When ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Hader last September, he revealed that he's still single following his divorce. “I'm super single, so, you guys, I'm not-- I'm just saying in the world, I’m super single,” he shared.

