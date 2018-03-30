Bill Gates moves Leonard to tears on 'The Big Bang Theory'

Bill Gates made an appearance on The Big Bang Theory, and the boys were more than just a little excited. The premise was that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was looking to team up with a pharmaceutical company to develop affordable vaccines, and Penny would show Gates around the labs. Leonard and the guys were supposed to leave Gates alone, but that didn’t happen.

Leonard, Howard, and Raj found out what hotel Gates was staying in and waited for him in the lobby. When the billionaire appeared, Leonard just had to say hello. This wasn’t the first time Leonard had met him. As he told Penny earlier, he’d encountered Gates before and began to cry. This meeting would be no different.

Leonard approached him and said, “Mr. Gates, I’m Dr. Leonard Hofstadter. We’ve actually met before.” Gates responded, “Sorry, I don’t remember.” At this point, Leonard broke down as he told Gates how much it meant to meet him. Gates asked, “Would you like a tissue?”

“How about a hug?” Leonard replied.” But Gates wasn’t up for a hug, saying, “How about a tissue?”

Penny didn’t know about this tearful reunion, but she was about to. She FaceTimed Leonard with Gates, who recognized him and threw him under the bus.

I had a lot of fun at @bigbangtheory. Luckily, I packed an extra tie. pic.twitter.com/dAS2O4ihus — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 28, 2018

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

