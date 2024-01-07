Bill Clinton’s Security Accused Of Tipping Off Raid In Epstein Docs

In the newly unreleased documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, it has been revealed that during a 2010 deposition, a former model was asked about former President Bill Clinton's security advisor and if they tipped Epstein off about a raid.

The ex-model, Adriana Ross, was accused of being a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein's s-x trafficking ring. In 2010, she took the stand to testify regarding her knowledge of Samuel Richard "Sandy" Berger, who was the top national security aide under the Clinton administration.

Per the newly unreleased documents, Ross was asked to identify who Berger was, and confirm if he was a "close friend" of Jeffrey Epstein's.

"That's somebody else that was affiliated with Bill Clinton at one point in time, correct?" Ross was asked during her testimony, to which she responded, "I refuse to answer."

Ross was then asked, "He called the house within three weeks of the search warrant being executed. Did he tip off Jeffrey Epstein?" to which Ross, once again, replied with, "I refuse to answer."

The former model passed away in 2015.

Bill Clinton Named in Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Another set of documents released, which were from the 2015 defamation case between victim Virginia Giuffre and Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, also mentioned Bill Clinton. In Giuffre's testimony, she stated that she “spent time with President Clinton on the island of Little St. James, US Virgin Islands,” and flew on a helicopter once with the former President.

Her testimony continued, “On one occasion, she adds, Epstein did invite two young brunettes to dinner which he gave on his Caribbean island for Mr. Clinton shortly after he left office. But as far as she knows, the ex-president did not take the bait."

“We all dined together that night. Jeffrey was at the head of the table. Bill was at his left. I sat across from him…at the left of Ghislaine there were two olive-skinned brunettes who’d flown in with us from New York. I’d never met them before. I’d say they were no older than 17, very innocent-looking,” Giuffre testified per the newly unsealed documents.

Documents Do Not Offer Evidence Of Any Wrongdoing By Bill Clinton

Despite Bill Clinton's name appearing in those recently unsealed documents, the testimony did not offer any evidence that the former President of the United States did any wrongdoing.

Giuffre added, per the documents, “Maybe Jeffrey thought they would entertain Bill, but I saw no evidence that he was interested in them. He and Jeffrey and Ghislaine seemed to have a very good relationship. Bill was very funny. He made me laugh a few times. And he and Jeffrey and Ghislaine told blokey jokes and the brunettes listened politely and giggled.”

Former President Bill Clinton was by far the only big name mentioned in the documents as, in total, more than 150 names associated with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

Some of those names include actors, actresses, and other public figures such as Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Naomi Campbell, none of whom have been accused of wrongdoing.