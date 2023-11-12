Bill Burr’s Wife Greets Trump With Double Middle Fingers

When Donald Trump arrived at the UFC 295 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden Saturday night with an entourage that included Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, Dana White and his son, Donald Trump Jr., he was reportedly met with mostly cheers from the New York crowd. But just behind him, seated next to comedian Bill Burr, a woman who appeared to be Burr’s wife, actress and producer Nia Renée Hill, could be seen on camera flashing double middle fingers his way. While Burr’s politics are famously complicated, Hill made her feelings about Trump known as early as 2012 when she tweeted, “Started to watch Miss Universe but forgot that asshole Trump was involved. #pass”

Donald Trump walked into an arena that holds 20,000 people and 19,999 people were so happy.



And then there was Bill Burr’s wife. pic.twitter.com/LkIGOc2Ldp — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 12, 2023

