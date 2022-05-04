Bill Burr says Johnny Depp deserves public apology, is 'f****** destroying' at trial

Bill Burr weighs in on the highly publicized Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. (Photos: Getty Images)

Bill Burr is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of Johnny Depp. The comedian weighed in on Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard saying he was told the actor is "absolutely destroying her" at trial.

"I'm too big a Johnny Depp fan to watch [the trial]. I love that guy and I just — I don't want to hear all these personal details and s***," Burr said on his Monday Morning Podcast. "From what I've seen, the guy is f****** destroying. And what's great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I'm wondering — all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they're going to apologize somehow 'cause they publicly trashed him."

Burr said it would "be nice" if people "publicly apologized and said, 'Maybe next time we won't jump to conclusions.'"

"It really does amaze me how the pendulum just does not seem to swing the other way. That all of these women's groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in when she wasn't. And for someone to go out and lie about it, hurts the people that are actually in it. So, you would think they would cover this," he continued. "I think it really hurts feminism if they want more men to come along."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million as she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The Aquaman star made abuse claims against Depp in 2016.

"If this really goes in the direction that everything she was saying was absolutely bulls***... It just doesn't f****** seem right and you know what? It doesn't sit well with me," Burr added. "It sounds like Johnny's going to [win], which makes me happy."

Story continues

Depp's legal team rested their case on Tuesday after three weeks of witness testimony. Heard's lawyers tried to get the lawsuit dismissed before presenting their defense, which is standard, but a judge denied their request. The actress is expected to testify on Wednesday afternoon.

MORE: Johnny Depp's bodyguard testifies Amber Heard punched, spit on actor in 2015 fight