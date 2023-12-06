Bill Burr’s Deadly Trump-Biden Joke Could Lead To 'A Visit From The Secret Service'

Comic/actor Bill Burr called out “idiot liberals” for indicting Donald Trump and turning the former president into a martyr as a result.

“He’s coming back,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night. “It’s gonna be great for comedy.”

Burr said he can’t believe the choice next year will be between Trump and President Joe Biden.

“I want somebody in their 40s, somebody that’s gonna have to live with their decision,” he said. “With any luck, they’ll both die of natural causes before the election and maybe you could get somebody that still has something to live for.”

“Wow,” Kimmel replied. “This year you’re not gonna get a visit from Santa, but you are gonna get a visit from the Secret Service.”

Burr emphasized that the wish was for them to die “peacefully.”

Burr and his wife, actress-producer Nia Renée Hill, were seen behind Trump at a UFC event last month. The couple went viral when Hill flipped Trump off as he went to his seat.

See more of his discussion with Kimmel below: