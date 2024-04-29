Bill Belichick among ex-Patriots to appear in Tom Brady roast on Netflix originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The guest list for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live on Netflix this weekend is full of notable people from the former New England Patriots quarterback's legendary career, but there's one name that really stands out.

Bill Belichick.

Yes, the former Patriots head coach who drafted Brady in 2000 and won six Super Bowl titles with him in New England, will take part in the roast event, per NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal.

Some news: Bill Belichick will be one of Tom Brady’s roasters on the Netflix show Sunday. Ben Affleck listed as probable. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) April 29, 2024

Belichick and Brady had their differences throughout their time together in Foxboro, and those were well-documented in the recent Apple TV+ documentary The Dynasty. But there's obviously an immense amount of respect and appreciation they have for each other.

Belichick wasn't always very talkative with the media, but by all accounts, he does have a good sense of humor. Hopefully we see some of that during the roast. He should have plenty of good material to work with after being around Brady for 20 years.

The legendary head coach isn't the only former Patriot who will take part in the event. Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Drew Bledsoe also will participate.

Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski are some who will roast the GOAT at "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on May 5 live on Netflix. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

The Tom Brady roast on Netflix is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET.