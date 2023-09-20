Bijou Phillips seeking spousal support from Danny Masterson after filing for divorce amid 30-year sentence

Danny Masterson’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is seeking spousal support in her divorce filing against the disgraced actor, who was recently sentenced to 30 years to life for rape.

The couple, who share 9-year-old daughter Fianna, were married for nearly 12 years. The 43-year-old actress requested to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to Masterson, according to People. She also wants full legal and physical custody of their child, while allowing Masterson visitation rights.

Phillips also reportedly asked the court to divide up their assets as separate property. The outlet reported there is no indication in the court documents that a prenup exists.

She also requested her legal name be restored to Bijou Phillips and asked for Masterson to pay her legal fees, TMZ reported.

Monday’s divorce filing shocked many, considering that Phillips wrote a letter to Los Angeles judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ahead of Masterton’s sentencing, in which she called him an “extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter,” while admitting she understood he “has been convicted of serious crimes.”

Throughout the May trial, the “Almost Famous” actress stood by her husband and accompanied him to his sentencing hearing on Sept. 7.

Masterson, 47, was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, which kicked off an investigation by the LAPD. In June 2020, the prominent Church of Scientology member was charged with raping three women, including his former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial last year but prosecutors retried the actor on all three counts earlier this year.

The New York native was last seen acting on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch” along with fellow “That ’70s Show” alum Ashton Kutcher. In 2017, he was written off the show, following the allegations.

