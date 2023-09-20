Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after his 30-year-to-life rape sentencing

Bijou Phillips is dissolving her marriage to Danny Masterson, the disgraced That '70s Show star who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this month for raping two women.

The Almost Famous actress filed for divorce from Masterson on Monday in Santa Barbara, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing their separation date as "TBD," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Phillips reportedly requested spousal support and asked to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to Masterson, and is seeking full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna.

Phillips' attorney Peter A. Lauzon told TMZ that her "priority remains with her daughter" and added, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." (Lauzon's office didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.)

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson

Jesse Grant/Getty; Brandon Williams/WireImage Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson

Phillips, 43, and Masterson, 47, started dating in 2004 and worked on several screen projects together, including the rom-coms Wake, Made for Each Other, and Spin, as well as the crime drama The Bridge to Nowhere, before marrying in 2011.

Masterson was arrested in June 2020 and charged with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He pleaded not guilty and was released after posting bond on his $3.3 million bail. After a mistrial last year, Masterson was convicted of two out of three counts of rape in a retrial in May.

Phillips "gasped when the verdict was read and wept as he was taken into custody," according to the Associated Press.

Masterson was sentenced Sept. 7 in Los Angeles.

