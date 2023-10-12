The Biggest Spoiler in Donald Trump's Presidential Race to the White House Might Be This Unexpected Candidate



Donald Trump is enjoying a comfortable lead to secure the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election. While it is smooth sailing (so far) on that side, things could get quite complicated once he faces President Joe Biden because there is another candidate lurking in the shadows.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to run as an independent candidate might do more damage to Donald Trump’s campaign than Joe Biden’s quest for the Oval Office. The Kennedy family and other Democrats have already stepped forward to denounce their relative’s decision to enter the race, and with his more conservative views, RFK. Jr. could look like an attractive option to the never-Trump voters.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the premiere screening of Midnight at the Border. 03 Aug 2023



Politico noted that Donald Trump should be looking over his shoulder because RFK Jr. is seeing strong support from deep-pocketed conservatives, including the American Values super PAC, who could help him mount a “credible campaign.” Polling is also currently showing that RFK Jr. “is more popular with Republicans than Democrats,” and some of that might have to do with his anti-vaccine stance. The issue became largely political during the pandemic and split most Americans into specific voting camps.

Even though Democrats aren’t wildly excited by Joe Biden as a candidate, RFK Jr.’s presence in the race might provide enough distraction to Republican voters. Politico believes he’s “the spoiler to help the president secure a second term.” The independent candidate will have to overcome the challenges of not being a part of the presidential debates, but RFK Jr.’s family name might just be enough to carry his message farther than Donald Trump would like.

