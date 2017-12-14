The biggest movie plot holes of 2017

Movies try to distract you with big explosions and fancy costumes, but we are the internet, and we don’t let plot holes go that easily. Did you spot these logic craters in the year’s biggest movies?

Spoilers ahead!

Alien: Covenant – David’s chinjury

David or Walter or plot hole? (Fox)

As is per custom, any time you have actors playing multiple roles in a movie, there’s always a chance of a twist where Character A is actually Character B. So it is in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, where Michael Fassbender’s placid android Walter reboards the ship in the final reel, having apparently defeated his demented doppelgänger David in combat, the final nail in his coffin being a spike jammed through his chin. Faux shock horror: it’s revealed in the film’s last scenes that it was actually David who came out on top… but with no sign of the gaping hole in his chin, you’d be forgiven for being fooled. Unless David carries around a top notch puncture repair kit and some killer concealer at all times, this is plot hole polyfilla in action.

Transformers: The Last Knight – Sing like a ‘bee

Bumblebee made his voice heard in The Last Knight (Paramount)

Can a movie with no plot technically have a plot hole? Transformers is really more hole than anything else at this point. All the same, Michael Bay took a particularly haphazard approach to The Last Knight’s final reel, particularly with the resolution of Bumblebee’s ongoing voice saga. As we know, the canary yellow Camaro has had speech problems from movie one; there’s even a scene in The Last Knight where his new voice box fails to work. When it really matters, however, Bumblebee is able to pipe up and speak sense to Evil Optimus Prime just before he slaughters the Autobots. It’s a great hero moment… except it’s never explained how Bumblebee can suddenly talk in his own voice, having gone five movies without it. It’s not even referenced. Does anyone care? Is anyone even watching? Hello?

Logan – The claws in his contract

Claws for thought (Fox)

The X-Men series is so tied in knots it’s a wonder Wolverine doesn’t trip over errant plotlines like tied-together shoelaces – isn’t anyone keeping track of this stuff? Logan is the third standalone Wolverine movie and the eighth of his X-Men adventures in 17 years, but rather than attempt to weave all the stories into one perfect tapestry, Hugh Jackman’s last hurrah basically ignores almost everything that’s come before in order to enjoy a dignified send-off. For example: how come Wolverine has his adamantium claws back? If you remember the last standalone Wolverine movie in 2013, Logan was rocking bone claws by the end of the film. Did they just… grow… back? We know adamantium isn’t actually real, but even so, we’re pretty sure that’s not how they work. Oh well. Thanks for the memories, Hugh.

Justice League – Clark Kent: Resurrection

Clark Kent returned from the dead in Justice League (Warner Bros.)