With the deal officially going ahead, Disney now owns a LOT of amazing film and TV properties – we’ve collected the most significant, from The Simpsons to The X-Files, Buffy to Deadpool and beyond!

Read more:

How Disney buying 20th Century Fox will change superhero movies forever

Disney acquires Fox bringing over ‘X-Men’, ‘Deadpool’, ‘Avatar’, ‘The Simpsons’ and more

13 times The Simpsons predicted the future with eerie precision