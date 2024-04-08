A big weekend for Morgan Wallen ends with arrest

It sounds like Morgan Wallen really let the liquor talk last night. According to Billboard, the country singer was arrested and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in Nashville Sunday night, after he allegedly chucked a chair off a six-story bar rooftop onto the busy street below.

Wallen’s attorney confirmed the arrest in a statement reading, “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.” According to witness testimony, two police officers were reportedly standing in front of the Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar when the chair fell just three feet away from them. Wallen was booked at Metro Jail just after midnight and released a few hours later.

It was Chief’s opening weekend, so Wallen certainly found one way to christen the new Nashville watering hole. Since it seems like no one was hurt, the bar kind of owes the singer one for giving them the perfect slogan right off the bat: “a rooftop so good it will make you want to hurl a chair” (their marketing people can workshop that).

Another person who might be feeling some random goodwill toward the Billboard Hot 100 topper today is Taylor Swift, who Wallen defended at his sold-out show in Indianapolis Friday night after his audience threw some shade her way. “They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building, and that we are the first people to do that two nights in a row,” Wallen shared with his fans from the Lucas Oil stadium stage, before quipping, “I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall.” (Swift is set to perform three sold-out shows at the venue in November.)

After his fans booed the sentiment, Wallen responded, “We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo.” Some Swifties seemed to appreciate how Wallen handled the situation, but not the fact that Wallen himself was the one to do it. “He ate that one little thing but he’s still a racist,” wrote one Swift supporter on Twitter/X. “[I] was happy seeing someone defend taylor and then i remembered who that guy is,” wrote another. In 2021, Wallen was caught on video casually using the N-word, which led to a temporary ban of his music on country radio channels. Two years later, the country star addressed the incident by saying he would “never... make an excuse” for using the word.