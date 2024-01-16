Big Vape: The Rise And Fall Of Juul
In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company until an epidemic causes its success to go up in smoke.
Microsoft is launching Copilot Pro for power users and unveiling new Copilot features.
Ubisoft is revamping its games subscription service into two tiers, the multi-platform Premium offering and the cheaper Classics option on PC.
Apple may be set to remove the blood oxygen app from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units in the US so it can keep selling the devices in the country.
Bill Gates weighs in on the falling budgets tied to healthcare improvement.
A Justice Department lawsuit would pose a major threat to the various revenue streams of the world's second-most valuable public company.
A four day trading week awaits US investors looking to build on positive momentum gathered during the first full trading week of 2024.
LG is already one of the most prolific EV battery manufacturers in the US, but it wants to build the devices that charge them, too.
LG Electronics has opened its first electric vehicle (EV) charger facility outside of South Korea -- in Fort Worth, Texas -- to capture a share of North America's competitive EV charging market. Its new EV charging station factory, spanning 59,202 square feet, has the capacity to produce more than 10,000 chargers per year, LG said in the company's statement Monday. LG has started manufacturing 11-kilowatt EV chargers in Texas.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.