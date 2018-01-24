The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon will adapt The Nest for Amazon

Following an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay for The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon is returning to the nest.

The Oscar nominee and co-scribe of summer indie darling The Big Sick is attached to adapt Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s best-selling novel The Nest for Amazon, EW can confirm. It’s familiar ground for Gordon — Amazon distributed The Big Sick alongside Lionsgate.

Gordon is the latest to board the film adaptation of the novel. Transparent’s Jill Soloway and independent film producer Andrea Sperling are attached as producers with Soloway’s production company Topple.

Published in March 2016, The Nest earned author Sweeney a seven-figure advance and wide-reaching early praise before going on to hit the best-seller list. The novel follows the Plumb family, a dysfunctional literary family (as all good literary families are), who must grapple with their lives and their futures as the four middle-aged siblings face their suddenly depleted inheritance.

In our review, EW called D’Aprix Sweeney’s writing “like really good dark chocolate: sharper and more bittersweet than the cheap stuff, but also too delicious not to finish in one sitting.”