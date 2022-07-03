Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Are Expecting a Baby

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have a little one on the way!

The Grammy award-winning couple are expecting a baby together, E! News can confirm.

The good news comes after TMZ first shared photos of Jhené, 34, wearing a gray maxi dress and sporting a baby bump while out and about with Big Sean, 34, in Beverly Hills on July 2. In addition to their new little one, Jhené is also mom to daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, from a previous relationship.

The announcement comes almost two years after Big Sean released a single titled "Deep Reverence" that referenced a miscarriage. While he did not name Jhené in the lyrics, fans interpreted the lyrics to be about the couple.

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking," he raps on the track. "Probably why the s--t around me get crazy and we lost the baby."

The longtime loves, who began dating back in 2016, have frequently collaborated on music throughout their careers, including on Big Sean's 2013 hit "Beware" and 2020 single "Body Language."

The pair also perform as a duo under the moniker Twenty88 and released an album together the year they began their relationship.

During a February 2021 chat with DJ Khaled, Jhené revealed that it's the strong foundation she shares with Big Sean that makes their relationship so special.

As she explained, "Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level."

