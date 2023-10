Business TechCrunch

The United Autoworkers reached a tentative agreement Monday with General Motors, wrapping up a six-week strike that affected the Big three U.S. automakers and sent nearly 50,000 workers to the picket lines. The deal, which has yet to be officially announced, came two days after the UAW expanded its strike against GM to its Spring Hill, Tennessee factory, surprising industry watchers. GM has yet to confirm the deal and declined to comment.