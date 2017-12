Miles Traer, a geologist at Stanford University, put together a scientific study of the carbon footprints of nine comic book superheroes. It turns out Batman alone produces more than 5 million pounds of carbon dioxide.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC TODAY Show

NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for viewers across America. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View