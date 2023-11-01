‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: The Mafia scares up more half-witted plans for Operation Pressure Cracker

There was nothing scary happening in the “Big Brother 25” house on Halloween. Except for how frighteningly bad Jag, Bowie and Matt are at jury management.

Tuesday kicked off sweetly with Felicia telling Cirie that she’s the best thing that has happened to her in the house. They cleared the air, both apologizing for having thrown each other under the bus throughout the game, and said they’re friends for life and hugged it out. These two been highly entertaining — they’ve bantered, argued, kayaked, were totally themselves and know at the end of the day it’s just a game.

More from GoldDerby

#BB25

No matter what, Cir/Fe love each other. Fe tells Cir she is the best thing to happen. She apologizes for throwing her UTB in the game….

But, you/me=genuine! pic.twitter.com/WCSqi0dfIV — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 31, 2023

SEE ‘Big Brother 25’ spoilers: Operation Pressure Cracker starts and Felicia is too old for this sh—

That’s something the Mafia can learn, but they’re still too drunk with power and are still trying to alienate Felicia and Cirie. After their Halloween party, during which they carved pumpkins, Jag only wanted to take a photo of their three pumpkins. Then they plotted some more for Operation Pressure Cracker. Bowie wants to tell Felicia that they’re evicting her so she would stop studying. Just wild that the three people who’ve dominated the game since Cameron left are trying to play psychological warfare on a 63-year-old woman who won one comp back in Week 3 and, oh yeah, is a veteran and a domestic abuse survivor. This is child’s play for Felicia and Jag has already proven he can’t handle her. Jag and Bowie continued scheming in their room, which is bad news for Matt. They’ve gotten way closer this week, setting up for final two, while Matt has done nothing really but agree to their plans. If he wasn’t going to take the shot at Jag, he should’ve let Cirie win HOH because he’s going to be in a terrible position next week unless he wins Veto.

So just one more full day of Cirie in the house and then it’s up to Felicia to try to break up the power structure.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB25” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

Best of GoldDerby

Sign up for Gold Derby's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.