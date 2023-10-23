‘Big Brother 25’ episode 34 recap: Who won HOH on October 22? [LIVE BLOG]

Following the unanimous eviction of Cory Wurtenberger from the “Big Brother 25” house, only seven people remained in the game. All of them were eligible to compete in the Head of Household competition, including outgoing “secret” HOH Jag Bains, who notably got blood on his hands during his reign for betraying Cory and America Lopez. So who won HOH on October 22, and which two people did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” Season 25, Episode 34 recap/live blog to find out what happened Sunday, October 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comment section about your favorite “BB25″ houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Julie Chen Moonves once again hosts the guilty pleasure series.

Here are the seven houseguests still in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Matt Klotz and Cirie Fields. The jury house currently includes two people: Cameron Hardin and Cory Wurtenberger.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 25” live blog for the most recent updates.

10:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 33rd episode, Blue and Jag used their Veto medallions to remove Blue and Felicia, respectively, from the chopping block. Jag, the not-so-secret Head of Household, then nominated America and Cory in their places. Cory tried to campaign for votes to stay, but the house was unanimous in their feelings that he should go home this week. Following his eviction, the houseguests primed themselves for yet another HOH competition. Who will eke out a victory tonight? Let’s go!

