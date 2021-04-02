Big Ang Star Linda Torres Dies 9 Weeks After Contracting COVID: 'The Life of the Party'

  Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images  

Big Ang star Linda Torres died on Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She was 67.

Torres was Angela "Big Ang" Raiola's friend and appeared on her VH1 reality show as well as made cameos on Mob Wives.

She died at Staten Island University Hospital after contracting COVID and being placed on a ventilator, Big Ang's sister Janine Detore tells PEOPLE.

"Linda was the life of the party – like my sister. Very fun to be around, not negative, just wanted to have a fun time," Detore says of her friend. "I get so sad to know that she's gone now."

She adds, "I absolutely love Linda. She's fabulous." 

  Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images  

RELATED: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's Family Remembers Her 'Life and Legacy' 26 Years After Late Star's Death

Detore says Torres was in the hospital for nine weeks before doctors decided to take her off the ventilator. 

"She was placed on a ventilator then they took off the ventilator," Detore reveals. "She really was fighting, but I guess she couldn't really battle it. It was too much."

The Big Ang star had breast cancer and while recovering from surgery to implant a chemo port, she developed a fever and had to return to the hospital, according to Detore. Once back at the hospital, Torres tested positive for the virus. 

"She went back to the hospital thinking she had an infection," Detore says. "She had a fever. They found out she had COVID."

Torres is survived by her daughter Jaimie and two grandchildren – a boy and a girl.

TMZ was the first to report the news. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by janinedetore (@janinedetore)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Rest In Peace my friend ♥️ you'll be missed 😔," Detore wrote on Instagram. 

Detore added that she considered Torres part of her family. 

"We love you always," she said. "Angela take care of @blondelindavh1 #onlythegooddieyoung."

Big Ang died in Feb. 2016 from lung and brain cancer at age 55.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.

