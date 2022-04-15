Biden's sister says RNC voting to pull out of presidential debate commission shows signs they're 'scared to debate'

Valerie Biden Owens, President Joe Biden’s sister and longtime campaign manager, appeared on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Thursday, where she weighed in on the vote taken by the Republican National Committee earlier in the day. In a move that wasn’t all that surprising given former President Donald Trump’s repeated complaints about presidential debates, the RNC voted unanimously to no longer take part in presidential debates in their current form, even going so far as to require presidential candidates to sign a pledge not to do so.

“If you don’t want to debate, it’s a sign that you’re scared to debate,” Owens said. “So I think it says it all in their walking away.”

Though she called it a sign of fear, Owens admitted to trepidation entering into the 2020 race.

“2020 was the only election that I was not enthusiastic about Joe getting in,” Owens said, “because I believed, and I was not disappointed in my expectations, that the former president would do anything he could to destroy my brother, and my family, and to go after them.”

But Owens said the president refused to walk away, citing his childhood impediment.

“Remember Joe, when he was a little kid, from the time he was a little kid, he stuttered terribly. He couldn’t string more than three or four words together at a time,” Owens said. “So he knows what it’s like to be bullied, and to be shunned and to be put in your place. And he said, ‘I am not walking away because of fear.’”

