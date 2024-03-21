Biden Team Names 'Most Insane Thing' Trump's Ever Said

President Joe Biden’s campaign team stepped up its meme game on Wednesday by responding to a viral tweet with a reminder about Donald Trump.

The campaign’s rapid response feed retweeted a message on X that asked for “the most insane thing someone has said during an interview.”

Many of the responses included clips from sports, celebrities and other elements of pop culture.

But the Biden-Harris HQ account replied with a clip of Trump from the summer of 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and before vaccines were available, in which the then-president dismissed the 1,000 Americans dying each day of COVID-19.

“They are dying, that’s true, and it is what it is,” Trump told Axios:

The Biden campaign also offered some other reminders of Trump’s comments during the pandemic:

Four years ago today



Q: What do you say to Americans watching you right now who are scared?



Trump: I say that you're a terrible reporter, that's what I say. I think it's a very nasty question pic.twitter.com/NtdYWsL7g1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 20, 2024

Four years ago today, as Americans sought federal guidance during a raging pandemic, Trump went on TV to tout the unapproved hydroxychloroquine: It may work, it may not work. It's just a feeling. You know, I'm a smart guy. I feel good about it pic.twitter.com/c2h32cAW0I — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 20, 2024