Biden’s Israel Address Lands in Top 10 Most-Watched Broadcast Shows | Charts

President Joe Biden’s Israel-Hamas address landed in the top 10 most-watched broadcast programs of the week.

While the Oval Office speech scored nearly 22 million total viewers as it aired on Thursday night across six broadcast channels and three cable news networks, the ABC telecast of the speech, which ran from 8 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. ET drew in 4.65 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The address on ABC, which addressed both the Hamas attacks and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, ranked as the seventh most-watched program of the week among all other weeknight primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown.

The telecast on ABC drew in a higher total viewership than that of the first hour of Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice,” which scored the No. 8 spot on the list with 4.34 million viewers. It also won over a new episode of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor,” which was the ninth most-watched program with 4.09 million viewers, as well as the Wednesday airing of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” which took the tenth spot on the list with 3.96 million viewers.

This week’s most-viewed programs across broadcast TV (TheWrap)

The most-watched program of the week was, of course, ABC’s Monday Night Football, whose 8:15 p.m. airing of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers game scored 10.72 million viewers after its 8 p.m. pre-game programming scored the second-highest viewership of the week with 6.65 million.

Next on the list were new episodes of NBC’s “The Voice,” with the Monday episode scoring the No. 3 spot on the list with 6.61 million viewers, while Tuesday’s 9 p.m. hour took fourth place with 5.91 million viewers. CBS’ new Wednesday episode of “Survivor” secured the No. 5 spot on the list with 4.92 million viewers, while ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” came in sixth place with 4.76 million viewers.

In terms of ratings, as usual, ABC’s Monday Night Football held onto the top two spots on this week’s top 10 highest-rated programs, with the game scoring a rating of 2.17 in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, while the kickoff programming secured a 1.09 rating.

Reality competitions dominated the list, with the Wednesday episode of “Survivor” taking third place with a 0.77 rating while last Friday’s WWE “Friday Night Smackdown” on Fox locked down the No. 4 spot on the list with a 0.62 rating and ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” took fifth place with a rating of 0.58.

This week’s highest rated programs across broadcast TV (TheWrap)

Like with total viewership, both episodes of “The Voice” entered this week’s highest-rating programs, with Tuesday’s 9 p.m. hour coming in sixth place with a 0.53 rating, while the Monday episode scored a 0.51, landing the No. 7 spot on the list.

Next up were both airings of “Big Brother,” as Thursday’s live eviction hour took eighth place with a 0.50 rating and the Tuesday episode scored the No. 9 spot on the list with a rating of 0.48, tying with Fox’s Wednesday airing of “The Masked Singer.”

No scripted programming made it into either the most-watched or highest-rated programs of the week.

The post Biden’s Israel Address Lands in Top 10 Most-Watched Broadcast Shows | Charts appeared first on TheWrap.