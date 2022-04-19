Bhad Bhabie Purchases $6.1 Million Florida Mansion in All-Cash Deal, See Photos of the 9,200-Square-Foot Property

Image via Publicist

Bhad Bhabie bought a $6.1 million mansion in Florida last month in an all-cash deal, according to the New York Post. Located in a gated Palm Beach County community in Boca Raton, the 9,200-square-foot property is described as a “modern 2020 completely redone estate” consisting of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home comes with three large walk-in closets, an outside Jacuzzi, a dry sauna, wine storage space, and a two-story guest house.

Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, became famous following a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil where she issued a threat to audience members by uttering the phrase “catch me outside, how ‘bout that?” She has since turned what appeared to be her 15 seconds of fame into something more.

She parlayed her viral moment into a $900,000 makeup endorsement deal at only 15 years old, the launch of her OnlyFans account which allegedly earned her $1 million in just six hours, and a rap career which took a turn last year when she parted ways with Atlantic Records.

Also last year, Bhabie said she grew to loathe the viral moment that made her famous because it served as a reminder of how she was allegedly treated on the talk show. She claims Dr. Phil treated her “with no respect at all” and production changed some of her responses to make her come across as more unlikeable.

