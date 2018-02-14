BFI and Bafta announce harassment guidance in wake of Weinstein scandal

The new guidance has been developed in consultation with unions, industry bodies and agencies.

A new set of principles and guidelines aimed at tackling harassment and bullying in the film, television and games industry have been published by the British Film Institute.

The guidance, which is backed by actresses including Emma Watson, Gemma Arterton and Jodie Whittaker and developed in partnership with Bafta, is a response to the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked the entertainment industry following a string of allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein.

A set of eight principles have been developed in consultation with unions including Equity and industry member bodies and agencies such as Women in Film & TV, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain and UK Screen Alliance, as well as employees and freelancers working across all aspects of the industry.

The principles outline a shared responsibility to respect others, adopt a zero-tolerance approach to bullying and harassment, adhere to the laws around equality and health and safety, protect victims and witnesses, respect confidentiality, ensure that rigorous processes are in place for reporting and underline the value of inclusivity.

View photos Emma Watson has backed the principles (Matt Crossick/PA) More

They will be incorporated into the BFI’s Diversity Standards, which will become part of the eligibility criteria for the British categories at the Bafta Film Awards in 2019.

All projects seeking BFI funding will be expected to sign up to the principles and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to breaches.

Actresses including Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman have made allegations of harassment or assault against Weinstein.

View photos Rose McGowan (Ian West/PA) More

Other industry figures accused of sexual misconduct include Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and James Toback.

Harry Potter star Watson has shown her support for the guidelines, saying: “Led by the BFI and Bafta, the industry has come together to agree these principles and guidance – developed by people who understand the subtleties of the hierarchy on a film set and what it’s like to work strange, unsociable hours.

“I hope these principles become second nature for everyone; they are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices – and eventually having an entertainment industry that actually represents the world we live in.”