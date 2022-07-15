Beyoncé makes her TikTok debut ahead of new album and fans are thrilled: 'The Queen has arrived'

Beyoncé is now a TikToker. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé has made her TikTok debut.

The star has dropped her first video on the social media platform: a compilation of fans busting a move to her latest hit, "Break My Soul." In living rooms and offices, on the street, the beach and elsewhere, people shimmy and shake to the track she released June 20. One of them is Cardi B, who's so excited that she added her own voice to that of the "Formation" singer.

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B," Beyoncé captioned the clip posted Thursday.

Beyoncé's used the hashtag for her upcoming seventh album, Renaissance, which will be released July 29, and tagged all the creators featured.

As the footage shows, the lead single has already pumped up the Beyhive and beyond.

Billboard reported Thursday that "Break My Soul" has already become Beyoncé's 20th top 10 hit, ranking seventh on last week's Billboard Top 100 chart. And with that, she became one of just three artists in chart history to achieve "at least 20 top 10 hits as a soloist and at least 10 top 10 hits as part of a group." The other two: one-time Jackson 5 member Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, a former member of the Beatles.

The reaction was immediate, with more than 15,000 comments posted within the first day. The official TikTok account declared, "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED," while others featured in the video, such as drag queen Shangela, reacted to their inclusion.

"OMGGGGGGG!!!!!!! SAY WHAT?!!!???? I'm screaming HALLELOO," Shangela wrote. "And my soul won't be Broken EVERRRRR!!!! Cmon Queens in the front! Oooh I love me some Bey!"

Others were just delighted to see the former Destiny's Child member had made an appearance.

"I was looking at the name and was like BEYONCÉ!?!?!? I’m so excited for this era," one person wrote, while another added: "BEYONCÉ POSTING ON TIKTOK AND ALSO GIVING CREDIT TO THE PEOPLE IN THE VIDEOS IS REAL QUEEN BEHAVIOR."

Still another person commented, "HISTORY right here."

Look for Beyoncé's TikTok presence to be a lot bigger than just her account, too. Her catalog of hits is now available to her fellow creators.