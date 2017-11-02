Beyonce to star in Disney’s live-action The Lion King

Donald Glover will play Simba alongside James Earl Jones who reprises his role as Mufasa from the 1994 animated film.

Beyonce will star alongside British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in Disney’s The Lion King.

The award-winning singer will play the role of Nala, the friend-turned-love interest of Simba, who is played by Donald Glover.

For the upcoming live-action movie James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa from Disney’s 1994 animated version of the film.

Oscar-nominated Ejiofor plays Simba’s villainous uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard portrays Simba’s no-nonsense mother, Sarabi.

A young Simba is played by JD McCrary.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau, will also feature John Kani as Rafiki, and John Oliver as hornbill Zazu.

Other animals are played by Seth Rogen who takes on the role of warthog Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner who makes up the other half of the duo, meerkat Timon.

The hyenas are played by Florence Kasumba who takes on the role of Shenzi while Eric Andre is Azizi and Keegan-Michael Key plays Kamari.

The film is slated for US release on July 19 2019.