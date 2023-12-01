Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' arrives in theaters. Which songs were cut? Why did Blue Ivy's performance almost not happen? What to know.

Beyoncé performs at the “Renaissance Tour” at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 1 in Kansas City. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood) (Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, is finally available to the public, officially opening in AMC theaters today.

The film takes us on a journey through the “Renaissance World Tour,” named after her latest album, from its opening show on March 10 in Stockholm to its final stop in Kansas City on Oct. 1.

According to the film’s synopsis, more than 2.7 million fans attended the tour, which showcased Beyoncé's spectacular choreography, iconic fashion and star-studded guest appearances, including performances from daughter Blue Ivy, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z.

Here’s everything you need to know about Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which was written, produced and directed by Bey herself.

Is it only a concert movie?

No. Unlike Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie, Beyoncé’s Renaissance film includes an intimate behind-the-scenes look into the normally private singer’s personal life during the tour, which spanned 39 cities and 56 dates. Viewers get to see Beyoncé’s vulnerability as she balances the challenges of recovering from knee surgery and rehearsing with Blue Ivy, her former Destiny’s Child group members and even Diana Ross, all while in constant pursuit of creating the perfect production. There are interviews with the star, her family and her team sprinkled throughout.

How long is it? And what’s it rated?

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’s run time is 2 hours and 48 minutes and, it’s not rated, according to AP. That typically means a movie hasn’t been reviewed by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

Which songs are missing from the film?

While more than 30 songs from the music icon’s seven albums make the cut, some beloved tracks were left on the editing floor including “1+1,” “I Care,” “Rather Die Young,” “Love on Top” and three songs from 4.

Which artists make cameos in the film?

Everyone loves a good Destiny’s Child reunion, so fans went wild when the ladies of the popular R&B group reunited back in September, when Beyoncé brought her tour to her hometown of Houston. Also joining Bey in Houston was Megan Thee Stallion making that leg of the “Renaissance Tour” a "Hot Girl Summer” indeed.

Several other guest performers on the tour show up in the doc, such as Ross and rapper Kendrick Lamar, who both joined Beyoncé for her birthday show in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

Why did Blue Ivy’s performance almost not happen?

Paris concertgoers got a surprise treat when Blue Ivy popped up onstage, which was supposed to be the one and only appearance she’d make. The 11-year-old ended up joining the tour for several stops, performing a dance routine during the “My Power” song alongside her superstar mother.

Blue Ivy Carter performs onstage during the “Renaissance Tour” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29 in London. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood ) (Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

However, Beyoncé wasn’t always on board with having her eldest daughter perform on the tour at all. She was concerned about the effects of such widespread exposure on her daughter at such a young age.

Blue Ivy did end up being affected by online critiques of her dancing following that first performance, but it only fueled her to work even harder to improve. It paid off as her dance moves went viral, becoming a TikTok trend.

Who appeared at the premieres?

Beyoncé and Swift held tours simultaneously this year — both breaking records — and the songstresses made sure to show each other love. Beyoncé appeared at Swift’s premiere of her concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. Swift returned the support at Bey’s premiere in London on Thursday.

Other celebrity guests who pulled up to the L.A. premiere included Lizzo, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Halle and Chloe Bailey and Kris Jenner.

What are critics saying?

Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé holds a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this article publishing, with reviews giving the movie high praise. Deadline’s Katie Campione said the film “captures all the spectacle and energy that makes Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance World Tour’ feel legendary.”

Meanwhile, Variety’s Steven Horowitz called the movie’s editing “stark,” but he complimented the behind-the-scenes offerings, saying, “The film truly excels in its portrayal of life beyond the stage.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han said Beyoncé “serves up a fully satisfying meal” with the concert recordings and the behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

Where is the movie playing?

In a departure from Homecoming, Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella concert film, which she distributed with Netflix, Renaissance has an international theatrical release launched by AMC Theatres Distribution.

The film will appear in thousands of theaters, including AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, Cinepolis and Cineplex and will be available in IMAX and Dolby Cinema for select locations.

According to AMC, the movie will air “Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day,” and tickets domestically will start at $22 plus tax, with comparable pricing at international locations.

So far, there’s no word on when the movie will move to streaming.

How should the Beyhive dress to see the movie?

Beyoncé hasn’t given the Beyhive any direction on how to dress up to see the film.

For the “Renaissance Tour,” Queen Bey asked attendees to wear silver for Virgo season, running from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22, in celebration of her birthday and zodiac sign. Fans flooded stadiums decked out in silver, chrome and disco-like outfits. But some moviegoers may follow suit.

Is it eligible for the Oscars?

Renaissance is not eligible for an Oscar nomination, according to current guidelines by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. The Academy’s bylaws say that “works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances.”

How much is the movie expected to make at opening?

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is AMC’s second concert movie theatrical release behind Swift’s Eras Tour, and it is expected to have a $30 million global opening, possibly $40 million, according to Deadline.