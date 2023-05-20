Beyoncé and Jay-Z buy most expensive home ever in California: See the $200M property

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase new Malibu mansion for $200 million. (Photo: Backgrid, Getty Images)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just set a record with their $200 million mega mansion purchase in Malibu. It's the most expensive home ever sold in California and second most expensive real estate deal in the country, TMZ reports.

The 8-acre concrete compound overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the exclusive Paradise Cove area and was designed by famed Japanese architect, Tadao Ando. The 40,000 square foot home doubles as an art museum as the property was commissioned by modern art collectors Bill and Maria Bell more than a decade ago. It's no surprise, then, that the superstars took to the estate as their private art collection is said to be quite impressive.

The Malibu project took almost 15 years to build. According to Morley Construction Co., the project's contractor, design qualities include a water feature and a pool while utilizing 7,645 cubic yards of concrete.

If you can believe it, Jay-Z and Beyoncé got somewhat of a deal on the estate as the property was quietly listed for $295 million, per TMZ.

Let's take a look inside.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new abode looks out onto the Pacific ocean. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchase $200 Malibu mansion. (Photo: Backgrid)