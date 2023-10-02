Beyonce Drops Trailer for ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film, Opens Ticket Pre-Sales for December Release

Beyonce unveiled a full trailer Sunday evening for a forthcoming concert film based on her blockbuster 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

The film’s formal title is “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” and the singer has opened ticket pre-sales at theater chains including AMC, Regal and Cinemark. It will hit U.S. theaters on December 1.

More from Variety

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyonce purrs in the trailer over a montage of images from the road. “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

The singer’s company Parkwood Entertainment teased a late announcement for the final domestic stop on her tour, and Beyonce uploaded the trailer to her Instagram shortly before 11 p.m. pacific. She captioned the post with the lyric, “be careful what you ask for / ’cause I just might comply” from her song “All Up in Your Mind.”

Like many Beyonce productions, this film promises to be a family affair. Footage of Beyonce rehearsing with eldest daughter and current backup dancer Blue Ivy Carter can be glimpsed in the trailer, as can she and Jay-Z’s twins Rumi and Sir. Shawn Carter himself is also spotted, and is heard on voiceover asking his wife about her intentions with this latest creative effort.

As Variety reported exclusively on Saturday, Beyonce closed a deal to distribute the new concert film directly with exhibition giant AMC Theatres, and revealed more exhibition chains in her formal announcement.

An auction for the hybrid project was teased to the major studios and streamers in mid-September, sources told Variety in an earlier report. Beyonce chose an unconventional deal template forged by AMC and Taylor Swift in August. Swift’s film was self-financed and she will see well over 50% of box office grosses in the arrangement, reports said. Beyonce will get the same deal, said Variety’s sources.

Insiders said the film will have an ambitious scope — incorporating highlights from the full 2023 run of the Renaissance World Tour, the long-awaited videos shot for the visual album “Renaissance” and a docu-style account of recording the album and conceiving the tour.

Previous concert films from Beyonce include: the direct-to-DVD “I Am…Yours,” filmed live at Las Vegas’ Wynn Casino in 2009; the 2013 HBO project “Life is But a Dream,” a confessional account of new motherhood mixed with live performances from her grand opening performance at Atlantic City’s Revel Casino; and Netflix’s “Homecoming,” the cultural phenomenon which captured Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella headlining set.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.