Beyoncé Shows Off Her Spanish Skills for a Good Cause on New Remix of J. Balvin & Willy William's 'Mi Gente'

Beyoncé is dipping her toe into the Latin music scene once again — and for a good cause.

The songstress, 36, released a new remix of J. Balvin & Willy William’s chart-topping single “Mi Gente” on Thursday.

The mother of three recorded her lyrics in Spanish. The song marks the first time in months she has debuted new material.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts,” Beyoncé announced on social media.

“We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world. There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most,” the 22-time Grammy winner wrote on her website.

Along with the premiere of the remix, Bey also shared a series of Instagram posts in which she wore a multi-colored striped dress from Solace London’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, the same outfit she was spotted wearing in the Hamptons two weeks ago.

Beyoncé previously released a live recording of “Irreplaceable” in 2011 to raise funds for Oxfam, WaterAid and Greenpeace.

Speaking of “Irreplaceable,” the 2006 single was also recorded in Spanish, and reached No. 4 on Billboard charts with “Irremplazable” in February 2007.

Beyoncé’s other Latin collaborations include “Beautiful Liar” with Shakira and “Amor Gitano” with Alejandro Fernandez.