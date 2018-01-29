Beyoncé Showed Up Late To The Grammys But We'll Take What We Can Get

One year after the awards show snub that shall not be named, Beyoncé has returned to the Grammys.

The singer was notably MIA as stars filed into New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night ― and if we’re being totally the honest, she was one of the only people we were really excited about seeing on the red carpet.

But halfway through the awards ceremony, Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy, 6, blessed us with their presence, sitting in the audience alongside Jay-Z, who led the night with eight nominations for his album “4:44.”

The “Lemonade” singer stunned in an all-black ensemble with shoulder cut-outs and high slits on both sides. Of course, no queen’s outfit is complete without some killer accessories, so she paired the look with a dramatic hat, sunglasses and dangling Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Blue struck a contrast with her famous parents, dressing in white with some sparkling low-heeled shoes.

People tweeted their excitement at seeing Bey ― and her hat ― arrive at the show.

I'm glad she came dressed for a funeral...and an hour and a half late.



Ooooo she is so politely disrespectful.#GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/hzoSYlbZjv

— Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 29, 2018

Imagine having to sit there mad as hell because there’s no way you’re telling Beyonce you can’t see over her damn hat pic.twitter.com/WEDXk44Re6

— Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

i just drooled laughing thinking about beyonce telling the driver to 'keep circling the block' cause she wasnt ready to go in yet

— Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) January 29, 2018

Thoughts and prayers for the person who thought they had a perfect view for the Grammys until Beyonce and her fabulous Four Weddings and Funeral hat sat arrived mid-show. pic.twitter.com/xEVyWzi2ng

— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 29, 2018

Here for Beyonce's widow at her rich, elderly husband's funeral aesthetic at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/YTtVAShu5V

— Brice Sander (@bricesander) January 29, 2018

Beyoncé was clearly feeling herself and the all-black look. On Saturday, she slayed the pre-Grammy gala with a long-sleeved AzziAndOsta structural gown and beret.

She also brought down the house at the Roc-Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch earlier that day.