Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Headed Toward $22M-Plus Opening at Box Office

Beyoncé‘s new concert film is headed for a big opening weekend at the box office.

The superstar singer’s Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is likely to earn between between $22 and $24 million in its domestic debut, giving it the largest early December opening in two decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s distributor, AMC Theatres, is playing it on the safe side with a projected domestic opening of $20 million. Renaissance, which hit theaters on Friday (Dec. 1), is also rolling out globally, where it’s reportedly tracking to open in the $20 million range for a global start of $40 million.

The post-Thanksgiving period is typically slow at the box office. The largest opening for the first weekend of December is Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai with $24.3 million, not adjusted for inflation, THR reports.

Prior to its Friday opening, Renaissance enjoyed star-studded premieres in Los Angeles (Nov. 25) and London (Nov. 30). The latter was attended by Taylor Swift and other celebs, including Michelle Williams, Blake Lively and will.i.am.

The concert documentary was written, executive produced and co-directed by the 32-time Grammy winner, and chronicles her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Renaissance is the second one to be distributed by AMC, following the massive opening and box office for Swift’s own Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which has earned $250 million to date, the cinema giant reports. Those numbers cement the pop superstar’s movie as the highest-grossing concert film of all time. The three-hour-plus Eras Tour movie is headed to on-demand on Dec. 13 with three bonus songs.

