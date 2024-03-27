Beyoncé Releases Tracklist For ‘Cowboy Carter,’ Including “Jolene” Cover and Willie Nelson

Pop superstar Beyoncé has released the tracklist for her latest album, a foray into country music titled Cowboy Carter, which is set for release on Thursday and will include a cover of a beloved Dolly Parton classic and a guest appearance from genre legend Willie Nelson.

The tracklist was revealed on the singer’s Instagram account on Wednesday in anticipation of her follow-up to the smash hit Renaissance album, released in 2022 to universal acclaim. Named in the graphic image that displays the new album’s tracks is “Jolene,” one of Parton’s most beloved and covered tracks, having previously been covered by the late Olivia Newton-John, The White Stripes and Miley Cyrus, among others. The rodeo poster-style track confirms its inclusion and also touts guest Nelson on a track titled “Smoke Hour.”

The album will also include Beyoncé’s recent singles “16 Carriages” and the smash hit “Texas Hold ’Em,” which helped to carry on the artist’s streak of history-making milestones when its release made her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. “Texas Hold ’Em,” was also the pop star’s ninth hit to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2023, Renaissance‘s Grammy win for best dance/electronic album brought her total of that award up to 32 wins, the most of all time for an artist.

For those who may dismiss the record — dubbed Act II by the singer, in a suggestion of a potential trilogy or series of albums beginning with Renaissance — as Beyoncé “going country,” she had a few words.

“This ain’t a Country album,” she said last week in a statement on the album. “This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”

