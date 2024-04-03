Michelle Obama praises Beyoncé for ‘Cowboy Carter’: 'I am so proud of you!'

Michelle Obama's cosign is among the chorus of praises rolling in for Beyoncé's first country album, "Cowboy Carter."

The second installment of the "Renaissance" trilogy released March 29 and the former first lady described it as a game changer in an Instagram post April 2.

"With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!" Obama wrote of Beyoncé's eighth studio album.

"Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically," she continued.

Mrs. Obama then noted that "Cowboy Carter" also "reminds us that we ALL have power."

"There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us."

Recognized for her voting initiatives among other causes, Obama ended her message with a call to vote, writing in part, "Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year."

She then referenced a song lyric from Beyoncé’s "Ya Ya," adding, "As Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to “keep the faith” and “VOTE!”

Obama joins celebrities like Dolly Parton, who is featured on the album, and Stevie Wonder who have congratulated Beyoncé on a job well done.

They join a longer list of fans who have taken to social media to praise Beyoncé for "Cowboy Carter."

Read on to see how fans reacted to the album when it first released.

How did fans react to Beyoncé's first country album, 'Cowboy Carter'?

"She said this ain’t a country album it’s a Beyoncé album and she indeed did not disappoint," one person shared of "Cowboy Carter" on X.

Another said, "Beyoncé really made me like country music. She’s really TOO powerful."

A third wrote, "I just finished #COWBOYCARTER and all I can say is, 'thank you Beyoncè'. She gave us country, pop, rock, gospel, trap, opera, ballroom all while including country legends and Black country artists who deserve flowers and a larger platform. 10’s across the board."

no artist can make you say “this is their best album” everytime they release a new one but beyoncé… this woman take her craft seriously — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) March 29, 2024

With her new album, which landed on the music charts of nine different genres, Beyoncé became the first Black artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and on the Hot 100 chart with a country song, according to a press release.

Some established artists featured on Beyoncé's album were Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Post Malone. Meanwhile, some rising artists included Shaboozey, Tanner Adell and Willie Jones.

As for which songs fans liked the most, some said they adored listening to "Tyrant," "Ya Ya" and Beyoncé's cover of "Blackbird" by The Beatles that she titled "Blackbiird."

"Me digging up the beatles so they can listen to beyoncé’s cover of blackbird," one person shared on X while sharing a gif of a woman digging up some dirt.

me digging up the beatles so they can listen to beyoncé’s cover of blackbird pic.twitter.com/HnmUN57aAH — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 29, 2024

Another wrote, "That BLACKBIRD cover has just washed away each and every one of my worries. Thank you."

As for "Tyrant," one fan shared a video of a Black woman line dancing and wrote, "Me in the club when TYRANT by Beyoncé comes on."

Still, another said they adored "Ya Ya" and posted a video of Tina Turner dancing on stage.

"Beyoncé you better perform YA YA just like this!!!!" they wrote.

"Ya Ya" also appears to be one of Tina Knowles' favorite songs off the album. On Instagram, Beyoncé's mom posted a video of her daughter meeting with some of her fans, and in the caption, she shared what she's been listening to.

"@Beyonce in Japan today! I’m about to get the record . So excited I wanto be able to listen to Protector , YAYA , Jolene , with out having to ask 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️," Knowles said.

On "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé also covers Parton's hit song "Jolene."

"I’m very excited about that,” Parton told Knox News when she was asked about the album. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

